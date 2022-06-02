Skoda Slavia Price Hike June 2022 Of Up To Rs 60k – New Vs Old

Shortage in semiconductor chips has forced Skoda to reduce size of the touchscreen display in Slavia

Price increases have been very frequent in the Indian auto industry of late and the reason behind this rise in input cost. Almost every model witnesses an increment price every quarter in order to keep profit margins sustainable.

Three months after its launch, Skoda Slavia has received its first official price hike. Prices for the mid-size sedan have been increased by Rs 60,000 depending on the variant. After the latest price revision, prices for Slavia start at Rs 10.99 lakh and go up to Rs 18.39 lakh (both prices ex-showroom).

Skoda Slavia Price Increase June 2022

The updated prices come into effect from the month of June 2022. Slavia is broadly categorised into three trims namely Active, Ambition, and Style. In addition, Skoda offers two engine options with the mid-size sedan: a 1-litre unit and 1.5-litre unit. Active and Ambition trims have witnessed a price of Rs 30,000.

Style variants powered by the 1.0-litre petrol engine are now dearer by Rs 40,000 whereas the 1.5-litre variants of Slavia Style will now be costlier by Rs 60,000. This is a sharp increase considering there are no other upgrades that come with the latest price revision. This will hurt Slavia’s value for money proposition.

Touchscreen Display Downsized

Recently, it was reported that touchscreen display in higher-spec trims of Slavia has been downsized from a 10-inch unit to an 8-inch unit. Previously, Ambition and Style trims came with a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system whereas the base Active trim was equipped with a smaller 7-inch infotainment unit. This decision was taken in cognizance of the ongoing crisis of the semiconductor chip shortage.

It is unclear if the new touchscreen unit supports connected car tech or not. Other features on offer in Slavia include a semi-digital instrument console, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, auto headlamps, auto-folding mirrors, auto-dimming IRVM, auto wipers, electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, wireless charging, keyless entry with push-button start, wireless charging and more.

In terms of safety, Skoda offers Slavia features like cruise control, reverse parking camera, up to six airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, a tyre pressure monitoring system and hill hold assist

Engine, Transmission Options

As mentioned earlier, Skoda offers two turbocharged petrol engine options with Slavia- a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder TSI unit and a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder TSI unit. The former kicks out 114 bhp and 178 Nm of peak torque whereas the latter pumps out 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque. A six-speed manual gearbox is offered as standard in both engines whereas the 1.0-litre unit comes with a 6-speed torque converter and the 1.5-litre is also available with a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox.