Skoda Slavia Prices Leak Ahead Of Launch – Rs 10 L To Rs 18 L

Skoda Slavia launch is scheduled to take place on 28th Feb 2022 – Official prices will be revealed on the same day

Skoda India’s upcoming sedan, Slavia went on display across dealer showrooms in India yesterday. As per dealer sources, the response till now has been amazing. Bookings have already been opened. Some dealers have also shared tentative prices of Slavia.

Skoda Slavia Prices Leak

As per this leaked prices, New Skoda Slavia will cost Rs 10.8 lakh, ex-sh for the base 1.0 liter Active MT variant. On road cost will go to Rs 13.12 lakh. Slavia Ambition MT 1.0 liter variant is priced at Rs 12.6 lakh while the Style MT 1.0 is priced at Rs 14.5 lakh. Top of the manual Style 1.5 TSI costs Rs 16.7 lakh.

Speaking about Slavia Automatic prices, the base variant Ambition AT 1.0 costs Rs 14 lakh ex-sh, and goes to Rs 16.97 lakh on road. Style AT 1.0 Slavia costs Rs 15.75 lakh ex-sh and costs Rs 19.08 lakh on road.

Top of the line Slavia 1.5 TSI DSG variant costs Rs 17.7 lakh ex-sh. On road cost of this variant goes to Rs 21.42 lakh. Below are the detailed prices of all Skoda Slavia variants. Please note that these are tentative prices of Slavia, leaked via dealer. Official prices of Slavia will be revealed by Skoda India on 28th Feb 2022.

New Slavia

Replacing the Rapid, Slavia is based on the MQB-A0-IN platform. This is the same platform on which Kushaq and Taigun are based. Compared to Rapid, it will also be larger in dimensions. The new Slavia measures 4,541mm in length making it 128mm longer than Rapid, which stands at 4,413mm in length.

Slavia will also get the longest wheelbase in its segment which will be at 2,651mm allowing for added cabin space. Most of this added space has been diverted towards providing extra legroom to rear seat passengers. A large boot will also be among its highlights. It has a boot space of 520 liters, which is the biggest in its class.

Updated Technology and Engine Specs

Apart from better cabin comforts with ventilated seating and feather touch air conditioning controls, there will also be updated technology. This will include a new infotainment system, My Skoda connected car technology, a digital instrument panel, and state of the art audio system with 6 speakers. The upcoming sedan also receives automatic headlamps and rain sensing wipers.

Engine specifications also get detailed for the new Skoda sedan. It will be powered by the same set of petrol engine options which are on offer with Kushaq. These are 1.0 liter turbo and 1.5 liter turbo. Transmission options include manual as well as automatic DSG gearbox.

Source