Skoda Slavia Prices Rs 10.7 To Rs 15.4 Lakh – 1.5 Liter Launch Later

Slavia replaces the Rapid in Skoda’s Indian portfolio – It rivals the likes of Ciaz, City and Verna

Skoda India finally launched the much awaited Slavia sedan for today. Prices of only the 1.0 liter engine variant have been revealed. The base trim starts at INR 10.69 lakhs and goes all the way up to INR 15.39 lakh (ex-showroom prices). Slavia 1.5 liter engine prices will be revealed in a few days.

It must be noted that the midsize sedan segment hasn’t been a hot favourite in the last few years, majorly due to the ever growing SUV/crossover space. However, with the launch of the Slavia, there is a good probability that the segment will attract more buyers.

Interestingly, Slavia’s cousin, the VW Virtus too has been teased recently, which will further increase the options for interested customers. Slavia happens to be the third product from Skoda-VW Group’s India 2.0 project. The first 2 products were the Skoda Kushaq and VW Taigun, and now the group is busy with the sedan twins.

Slavia Prices

In terms of aesthetic appeal, the Slavia looks fresh and classy, and manages to command a sizeable road presence. The top-end trims get 16-inch machine cut alloy wheels, LED headlamps, DRLs, LED tail-lamps and a dash of well designed chrome elements. Paint options include Candy White, Tornado Red, Crystal Blue, Carbon Steel and Brilliant Silver.

Slavia Prices 1.0 Liter Ex-Sh, Manual Ex-Sh, Auto Active 10,69,000 – Ambition 12,39,000 13,59,000 Style 13,59,000 – Style Sunroof 13,99,000 15,39,000

On the inside, the Slavia gets ventilated seats for front passengers, multi-function twin spoke steering wheel, rear AC vents, electric sunroof, auto dimming rear view mirror, automatic climate control, keyless entry, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system and much more. On the safety front, the sedan packs 6 airbags, hill hold assist, an electronic differential, rear parking camera, ESC, ABS and a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Powertrain

Slavia borrows its powertrain (and a lot more too!) from the Kushaq. It is offered with 2 petrol engines, a 1 litre motor and a larger 1.5 litre unit. The smaller, 3 cylinder 1 litre turbo motor can dish out 115 hp and 175 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options on this motor include a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed torque converter unit.

The larger 4 cylinder 1.5 litre turbo petrol motor can churn out 150 hp and 250 Nm of max torque, which happens to be class leading power output figures by the way. Transmission options on the 1.5 litre mill include a 6-speed MT and 7-speed dual clutch autobox.

Slavia Deliveries

Deliveries of the Slavia will start from today, which means we can expect some Slavia delivery photos on the internet by evening! It is a good move by Skoda to commence deliveries from the date of launch, as customers of multiple other new products land up waiting for anywhere between 2 to 12 months for their car’s delivery.

Competition of the Slavia will include models like the Honda City (both generation versions), Maruti Ciaz, Hyundai Verna and the upcoming VW Virtus. Indirectly, the Slavia will also be facing competition from an un-ending list of crossovers and SUVs, which currently dominate the given price bracket.