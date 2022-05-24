Skoda Slavia Touchscreen Size Reduced From 10 To 8 Inch – Price Hike

Changes to features list of specific Slavia variants is due to shortage of semiconductor chips

Launched in February, Skoda Slavia has emerged a bestseller in mid-size sedan segment. In April, Slavia was ahead of its rivals Honda City, Hyundai Verna and Maruti Ciaz. On the best-selling sedans list, Slavia was on the No 5 spot.

With demand being good, Skoda would not have wanted to make any changes to the feature list. But it has become unavoidable due to ongoing global shortage of semiconductor chips. While downgrading the equipment list at this time seems counterintuitive, it is a step Skoda is forced to take.

Slavia 8-inch touchscreen

Skoda Slavia is offered in four trims – Active, Ambition, Style NSR (no-sunroof) and Style. Among these, Active variants are equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen whereas the rest have a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system. As per the equipment list revision, top-spec variants will receive a smaller 8-inch screen.

The development was confirmed by Skoda India Brand Director, Zac Hollis. He said that the new 8 inch touchscreen is used in markets abroad already, and is also liked by customers. In his reply, Zac stated that features list of Kushaq has also been updated. Exact details on that can be availed via the sales team of Skoda.

Another feature that is deleted, is the wireless charging. This feature is currently available with Style NSR and Style trims. Another feature that will be removed is Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. This is available with Ambition, Style NSR and Style trims. Base-spec Active variants are equipped with wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto via USB-A type. Higher and top-spec variants of Slavia have 2 USB-C type ports each at front and rear.

Slavia price hike June 2022

Even as the equipment list is expected to be downgraded for specific Slavia variants, prices will be increased next month. Slavia was launched at a competitive price point, something that has been one of the key reasons for its popularity. Post the introductory pricing period, prices are going to be revised soon. Slavia variants could get costlier by up to Rs 50k. New prices will be applicable to all customers who take delivery from 1st June onwards, even those who had booked earlier at older prices.

Current price of Slavia is the same as announced at the time of launch. In February, the 1.0-litre petrol variant was launched in the price range of Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 15.39 lakh (ex-showroom). In March, the 1.5-litre petrol variant was launched in the range of Rs 16.19 lakh to Rs 17.79 lakh. While the 1.0-litre variants are more in demand, the 1.5-litre variants have also contributed around 30 percent to overall bookings.

Skoda Slavia Specs Features

Slavia 1.0-litre TSI petrol motor generates 115 PS of max power and 178 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options include 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic. The 1.5-litre engine churns out 150 PS / 250 Nm. Only two variants are on offer, a 6-speed automatic and 7-speed DSG.

Even with the revised equipment list, Skoda Slavia will continue to be an attractive proposition. Top-spec Slavia variants Style NSR and Style are equipped with a dedicated connectivity platform named MySkoda Connect. Users can access a range of features such as real-time tracking and speed, driving behaviour, geofence breach notification, locate car in parking lot, route tracking, roadside assistance and device tampering alert.

Slavia is also preferred for its advanced safety features. It includes electronic stability control, multi collision braking, electronic differential lock system, traction control system, hill hold control and brake disc wiping. Other safety features include curtain airbags, tyre pressure monitoring system, engine immobilizer with floating code system and anti-theft alarm.