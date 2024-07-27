Skoda Sub-4-Meter SUV New Spy Shots – Kosmiq, Kariq Or Karmiq?

Considering existing names like Kushaq and Kodiaq, the most likely options for Skoda’s sub-4-meter SUV could be Kosmiq or Karmiq

As part of its portfolio expansion, Skoda India is working on a new sub-4-meter SUV. It is expected to debut in early 2025. The name reveal is scheduled on 21st August, 2024.

Skoda Sub-4-Meter SUV name reveal

In a unique promotional campaign, Skoda had announced a naming contest for the new sub-4-meter SUV. 10 names have been shortlisted – Skoda Kwid, Skoda Kymaq, Skoda Kylaq, Skoda Kariq, Skoda Kyroq, Skoda Kosmiq, Skoda Kayaq, Skoda Kaiq, Skoda Kliq and Skoda Karmiq. A total of ten winners will be announced in this naming contest. They will get a free trip to Prague, Czech Republic and a visit to the Skoda manufacturing plant.

Among the ten names shortlisted, Kliq, Kosmiq and Karmiq names are already registered. These were registered in 2020, before the launch of the Kushaq SUV. Kliq currently shows up as ‘Objected’ on the trademark search platform. It is unlikely that this name will be used for Skoda’s upcoming sub-4-meter SUV for India. The Kosmiq and Karmiq have ‘Protection Granted’ status. It indicates that one of these could be used for Skoda’s new SUV.

Interestingly, popular AI platforms are also suggesting Kosmiq and Karmiq as the probable options among the 10 shortlisted names. Skoda Kariq is another option suggested by AI platforms. Even when analysed from a cryptography perspective, the Kosmiq and Karmiq names are coming up as the most suitable AI suggested options. It is possible that Skoda may trademark some other names from the 10 shortlisted names before the 21st August deadline.

Skoda Sub-4-Meter SUV – What to expect?

While the sub-4-meter SUV segment is already crowded, Skoda’s new offering can attract customers with its sporty styling and extended equipment list. Skoda Kushaq had emerged as a bestseller in the compact SUV segment and something similar can be achieved in the subcompact SUV segment. Skoda’s new SUV will have to take on formidable rivals such as Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Mahindra XUV3XO.

Skoda sub-4-meter SUV will be underpinned by the MQB A0 IN platform, the same as in use with Kushaq. Teasers reveal an athletic build with sleek lighting elements and sharp body panelling. The front fascia is expected to get a prominent grille, accompanied with polygonal housings for the headlamps and fog lamps. The SUV will have sporty alloy wheels and a tallish profile. It comes with conventional door handles, thick body cladding and roof rails.

Inside, Skoda subcompact SUV will offer a comprehensive range of features. Key highlights include a large touchscreen, 8-inch instrument display, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, wireless phone charger, ventilated front seats, cruise control and automatic climate control.

Skoda sub-4-meter SUV – Powertrain

There will be a single 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that generates 115 PS. This engine is already in use with Kushaq and Slavia. Transmission choices will include 6-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter automatic. A sole engine option can limit possibilities in a segment that has petrol, diesel, CNG and electric options readily available.