Skoda Superb Diesel 4X4 Sedan Spied In India – Launch Soon?

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (SAVWIPL) has expanded its portfolio in recent times to incorporate premium offerings and even imports. We’re talking about the Kodiaq, Tiguan R Line and Golf GTI. However, there seems to be room for one more premium vehicle in India in the form of new Superb, which has been spied testing on Indian roads. Let’s take a closer look.

Skoda Superb Diesel 4X4 Spied

SAVWIPL’s portfolio in India is leaning one sided towards Petrol powered vehicles with zero Diesel, Hybrid or Electric offerings. Skoda had previously confirmed re-introduction of Diesel powertrain in India with large premium vehicles. In that regard, SAVWIPL showcased Superb Diesel 4X4 at 2025 Auto Expo and no further developments followed until now.

For the first time, Skoda Superb Diesel 4X4 variant has been spied testing on Indian roads, suggesting that the company’s ambition to re-introduce Diesel is still on. The recent test mule was spotted in Pune, Maharashtra. Interestingly, it was spied with White registration plates from Pimpri Chinchwad RTO.

There was no camouflaging on this vehicle and it was completely naked, finished in a Metallic Beige finish. It is likely to be the top-spec L&K trim level too, boasting all the bells and whistles. With Diesel being re-introduced with Skoda, one can expect other large premium vehicles like Kodiaq might get a Diesel mill in the future.

The one seen in India was the latest model Superb executive sedan equipped with a Diesel engine and a 4X4 all-wheel drive setup. The latter is not for off-roading or go-anywhere capabilities, but to instill confidence while cornering for maximum four-wheel traction for spirited driving and carrying higher speeds in corners.

Return of the 2.0L Diesel

Skoda Superb Diesel 4X4 spied in India gets a 2.0L 4-cylinder Turbo Diesel engine with maximum power of 190 bhp and maximum torque of 400 Nm, mated to a quick-shifting 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox. The model showcased at 2025 Auto Expo was the latest 4th Gen model with revised styling, which is still understated.

In typical Superb style, there are a lot of simply clever features on Superb and even the boot space is quite cavernous at 645L. Interior is dominated by a free-standing touchscreen infotainment screen, plush interiors with soft-touch materials, leather upholstery along with a host of features and creature comforts. Launch might happen soon via the CBU route.

