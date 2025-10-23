Skoda Superb Diesel Single Tank Range Of 2,831 km – Guinness World Record

Diesel engines have been one of the most controversial aspects in the grand scheme of pollution control. However, one can’t take away the glory of Diesel engines and their capabilities. Diesel engines can eke out fuel efficiency figures that Petrol (non Hybrid) engines can not even dream of.

This lends unmatched long distance travelling capabilities and frugality. Demonstrating this is Miko Marczyk, a Polish Rally driver who is the winner of 2025 European Rally Championship for Skoda in a Fabia RS Rally2. Miko used his personal Skoda Superb Diesel (mostly stock) to achieve this feat. Let’s take a closer look.

Skoda Superb Diesel Single Tank Range

2,831 km on a single tank of Diesel! That’s what Miko Marczyk managed to travel on a single filling of Diesel. This essentially etched his name in the Guinness World Record for “Greatest distance driven on a single tank of fuel”. One might be thinking that this particular unit was special with many alterations to achieve this feat.

However, that is not the case. The Skoda Superb Diesel used in this test was Miko’s own and around 20k kilometers already clocked on the odometer. The powertrain didn’t undergo any special treatment and even the stock 66L fuel tank was kept the same. Only things changed were low-resistance tyres on 16-inch alloys and suspension springs from Sportline variant to reduce ground clearance by 15 mm.

The route went from Poland through Germany and France and back via Netherlands, Belgium and Germany. Temperatures across this route was mostly cold and dropping to 1-degree Celsius at times. The 66L fuel tank full of regular Diesel (not Premium Diesel) gave him a single tank range of 2,831 km, which turns out to be 42.89 km/l mileage figure (fuel efficiency).

Miko maintained a speed of 80 km/h at most times and he believes that he can achieve more range from one single filling of his Skoda Superb Diesel. He now aims to attempt a 3,000 km single tank range with his Superb with Premium Diesel and planning the route ahead to negate long stretches of uphill roads and low temperatures.

How to achieve max mileage?

After achieving this incredible feat, Miko has revealed 5 tips for fuel efficient driving and he primarily stressed on maintaining proper tyre pressure. Other tips included driving after being well-rested, anticipate traffic and minimise braking, accelerate gradually using Eco Mode and utilise favourable wind conditions whenever possible. Hypermiling is the key here and maintaining constant speeds will help too.

Skoda Superb uses a 2.0L 4-cylinder Turbo Diesel engine with 148 bhp of peak power and 360 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 7-speed DSG and FWD layout. Kerb weight was 1,590 kg. Skoda Auto is keen on launching Superb Diesel in India in a 4X4 layout, which is also spied testing in the Asian subcontinent as well.