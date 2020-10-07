Skoda Enters Used Car Business In India – Offers 2 Yrs Warranty

Skoda Auto India has introduced its Certified Pre-Owned programme today – Across 9 cities in India

Designed to offer handpicked vehicles that are thoroughly assessed on 160 plus points of inspection, vehicles are restored using genuine parts and accessories as required. Certified Pre-Owned programme vehicles are offered with manufacturer backed warranty of up to 24 months or 1,50,000 kilometres (whichever is earlier).

Skoda Certified Pre-Owned programme

The platform isn’t limited to only Skoda cars. Other brand cars will be available with a warranty of up to 12 months, or 15,000 kilometres. Customers can trade in their old car (not limited to Skoda), and avail of an exchange bonus for a Skoda purchase. With this, operations begin at nine strategic centres, including Mumbai, Delhi (NCR), Coimbatore, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Hyderabad, and Goa. In the next phase that’ll be rolled out over the next 12 months, the Skoda Certified Pre-Owned programme will be rolled out nationwide.

Convenience of choosing a pre-owned vehicle comes with the support of a live consultation suite, and virtual product demonstration option. The process works on expertise of specialized technicians, evaluators, and sales consultants across dealerships who come together to further strengthen the organized pre-owned segment.

Certified Pre-Owned car owners may opt for emergency roadside assistance (RSA). Skoda used car purchase is made systemic with attractive insurance and finance schemes, complimentary transfer of ownership documents, access to complete service history, mileage assurance certificate, and other processes. The platform is packaged as a one stop shop to buy, sell, or exchange certified multi brand pre-owned vehicles. Skoda stands behind each car that move through the programme to deliver hassle free ownership experience.

Zac Hollis, Brand Director – ŠKODA AUTO India, said: “The used car business, in India, has registered multi fold growth over the past many years. We have also identified an innate demand among pre-owned car buyers for ŠKODA AUTO products owing to its superior built quality, outstanding reliability, and impeccable craftsmanship. With ‘Certified Pre-Owned’, we venture into the highly lucrative used car market and open up a new chapter in ŠKODA AUTO’s growth story in India.”

Skoda India 2.0 project

A few months earlier, Volkswagen India pre-owned cars business was launched. A fortnight ago, the brand announced an advanced setup for their used car business, Das WeltAuto (DWA) Excellence Centers. These definitive approaches by Skoda and Volkswagen are all part of the larger India 2.0 project. With the organised used car business showing scope, embarking down the route makes perfect sense.

Present conditions point to a an interest in vehicle ownership as the consideration for personal mobility is heightened in the times of Covid-19 pandemic. Done right, this could just be the opportunity the organised used car market was waiting for; though too much demand at the moment means a regular supply of used cars is the need of the moment.