Skoda Vision SUV Name Reveal In A Few Days – Confirms Skoda India Director

As part of its INDIA 2.0 project, Skoda showcased VISION IN concept at 2020 Auto Expo

It may be recalled that Skoda is now handling Volkswagen Group’s business in India and the conjoint entity will be targeting 5% market share by 2025. VISION IN concept launch in India this year, is part of the company’s strategy to unveil its blueprint for the rapidly evolving Indian market.

Production spec Skoda Vision IN will be revealed later this year. But ahead of that, its official name will be revealed. Replying to a query on twitter, Zac Hollis, Director and Head of Sales & Marketing, Skoda India; has stated that name will be revealed “in just a few days now”.

Skoda Vision – Made in India

Based on localized MQB-A0-IN version of the MQB car platform, VISION IN SUV is designed to meet specific preferences of Indian customers such as power, performance, and exuberance. The MQB-A0-IN platform has been used to develop several other models for the Indian market. VISION IN features state-of-the-art technology and complies with latest safety and emission norms, as mandated in the country.

Last month, it was revealed that Skoda India has registered five new names. These are – Karmiq, Konarq, Kliq, Kushaq and Kosmiq. All these names follow the naming pattering used by Skoda in all their SUVs on offer – Kodiaq, Karoq, Kamiq. It is likely that the Vision IN for India uses anyt of the 5 names registered last month.

Exteriors

VISION IN will carry forward the powerful, rugged exteriors from the concept – making it a definite head turner on the streets. Key exterior features include LED headlights and tail lights with crystalline elements, impressive front grille, wide bonnet, matt anthracite side trims, and aluminium front spoiler and rear diffuser.

VISION IN concept features buffed aluminium roof rails, panoramic glass roof, prominent wheel arches, chrome infused windows, and 19-inch alloy wheels. Measuring 4,256 mm long and with a wheelbase of 2,671 mm, VISION IN packs in optimal space for passengers and luggage.

Interiors

On the inside, VISION IN features a vibrant mix of modern technology and exquisite craftsmanship. Along with the virtual cockpit, shift-by-wire technology and large 12.3-inch infotainment system, one can experience the best of traditional Indian artistry.

Things that immediately draw your attention include attractive Kalamkari on the dashboard and bohemian crystal glass elements. Another important aspect of the chic interiors is organic rhubarb leather, as well as oak leather and Piñatex, which are also environment friendly, as these are made using biodegradable materials.

Engine Specs

Skoda VISION IN concept is powered by an advanced 1.5-litre petrol engine that generates max power of 150 PS and max torque of 250 Nm. Engine is electronically mated to a 7-speed DSG unit. The SUV has a top speed of 195 kmph and it can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 8.7 seconds. VISION IN will comply with BS-VI emission norms and mandated safety regulations that include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, parking sensors, and seat belt reminder.