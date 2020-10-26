Skoda Vision SUV Production Spec Spied 1st Time – Creta, Seltos Rival

The production version is likely to offer fully digital color TFT instrument console

At the Auto Expo 2020, Skoda previewed its mid-premium crossover SUV in the form of Vision IN design concept. Derived heavily from the Europe-spec Kamiq, the Vision IN features a few India-specific changes.

Skoda Vision IN production version spied

Skoda is taking the lead in localizing the VW MQB A0 IN modular platform which will underpin a range of Skoda and VW products for our market including the production version of Vision IN concept. The automaker has been using the Europe-spec Kamiq and Seat Arona to test the components and sub-systems of this architecture so far but the latest camouflaged test mule seems to the production-spec prototype.

The camouflage keeps finer details away from the prying eyes but we can see that it will feature two-part headlamps typical of a Skoda SUV. We expect the final design to be a wee bit watered down, especially the bumpers. For reference, the concept measures 4,256 mm in length, 2,671 mm in wheelbase and 1,589 mm in height.

The production version of the Skoda Vision IN concept will be equipped with LED headlamps and taillights, alloy wheels, black plastic lower body cladding, roof rails, and possibly, panoramic sunroof.

Interiors

The concept featured futuristic multi-color interior with layout similar to that of the Kamiq’s. We expect the production version to be equipped with a subtler version of the design with dual-tone black-beige color theme with body-colored accents in strategic places. A stand-alone 12-inch touchscreen infotainment system will have all the modern connectivity and entertainment features covered. We expect the high-end variant to offer configurable color TFT instrument panel to stand out from its rivals.

With the well equipped Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in its cross-hairs, the Skoda Vision IN SUV will offer a lengthy features list, complete with a comprehensive safety suite.

Powertrain

At the time of unveiling the concept, Skoda revealed that it is powered by a 1.5-liter TSI turbocharged, direct injection petrol motor which develops 150 hp and 250 Nm of torque. Power will be sent to the front wheels via a 7-speed DSG. 0-100 kmph will be dispatched in under 9 seconds.

Skoda may also offer a base variant with 1.0-liter TSI engine producing 110 hp and 175 Nm of torque, with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Launch

The production version of the Skoda Vision IN crossover is slated to be ready sometime in 2021. The vehicle will benefit from heavy localization and we expect the automaker to come up with competitive pricing.

Source 1, Source 2