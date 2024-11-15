Skoda-Volkswagen Recalls Kushaq, Taigun, Slavia, Virtus – Here’s Why

As only a few units are part of the recall, the owners may have been already contacted individually by Skoda-Volkswagen

Although Skoda-Volkswagen has not issued a recall on their website, the details are mentioned on SIAM’s Voluntary Recall Information page. The affected models include Skoda Kushaq and Slavia and Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus. In total, only 52 units are covered in this recall. These were manufactured between 29th November 2023 and 20th January 2024.

Skoda-Volkswagen Recall – Welding issue identified

As per the details provided on SIAM Voluntary Recall Information page, a potential defect may have occurred in the ‘track control arm’ due to a faulty welding process. This is being attributed to improper production processes being followed at the component supplier’s end.

It is possible that weld seam may have been missed on the affected component. The recall note further mentions that the improper weld may cause the track control arm to fail. This can happen during critical driving manoeuvres or other unavoidable circumstances.

In case the affected component fails, the vehicle may experience a sudden loss of control and stability. There may not be any prior indications of such developments. If the component fails, the uncontrolled vehicle can lead to a potential accident. It can cause injuries to the vehicle users and create third-party liabilities. The recall information provided by SIAM is as per the directives of the Ministry of Heavy Industries, Government of India. It is accessible to the general public and other stakeholders.

Vehicles impacted under the recall

All four models, Kushaq, Slavia, Taigun and Virtus, are manufactured at the same facility in Chakan, Pune. In the case of Skoda, 14 units of Kushaq and Slavia have been marked to potentially have the welding issue. In the case of Volkswagen, 38 units of Taigun and Virtus have been covered under the recall. That makes a total of 52 units to be covered in this recall. Since the number is relatively quite small, it is likely that owners will be contacted individually.

As is the case with most other recalls, the repair or replacement of parts will be provided free of cost. However, details about how much time it will take to apply the fix is not available in the public domain. As the welding defect has potential to cause an accident, an onsite inspection may seem necessary in such cases. With only 52 units to be covered, the task seems quite manageable.

All four models, Kushaq, Slavia, Taigun and Virtus, are part of Skoda-Volkswagen’s India 2.0 strategy. These are among the safest cars in India, as rated by Global NCAP. Earlier this year in September, a Kushaq test vehicle was spotted on road tests. As Kushaq was launched in India in 2021, the company is likely to be working on the facelift model. While the SUV may remain mechanically unchanged, it could get some cosmetic touch-ups and new features such as ADAS and 360° camera. These updates will also be introduced with the Volkswagen Taigun.