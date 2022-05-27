Skoda, Volkswagen Sales April 2022 – Kushaq, Slavia, Taigun, Polo, Octavia

Volkswagen sales increased 169 percent YoY thanks to the new Taigun while it was Kushaq and Slavia that boosted Skoda sales

Skoda and Volkswagen have reported outstanding sales in the past month. Skoda sales in April 2022 increased 436 percent to 5,152 units from 961 units sold in April 2021. MoM sales dipped 9 percent from 5,649 units sold in March 2022. Likewise, Volkswagen sales increased 159 percent YoY to 3,547 units from 1,367 units sold in April 2021. MoM sales dipped 3 percent from 3,672 units sold in March 2022.

Skoda Auto Sales April 2022

Sales of Skoda Auto India were boosted by the Kushaq and recently launched Slavia. Kushaq sales stood at 2,413 units in April 2022 while it posted a 3 percent MoM de-growth from 2,499 units sold in March 2022. The Slavia premium mid-size sedan also helped the company post its highest ever sales in March 2022 in 2 decades of operations in India. Slavia sales stood at 2,431 units last month as against 2,665 units sold in March 2022.

Skoda also had 147 units of the Octavia sold last month, a 2840 percent increase over just 5 units sold in April 2021 but a 18 percent MoM de-growth from 180 units sold in March 2022. Superb sales were at 74 units down 30 percent YoY over 105 units sold in April 2021 and 59 percent lower when compared to 180 units sold in March 2022. There were also 87 units of the Skoda Kodiaq sold last month, down 30 percent MoM from 125 units sold in March 2022.

Volkswagen Sales April 2022

Volkswagen sales on the other hand increased 159 percent YoY to 3,547 units from 1,367 units sold in April 2021. MoM sales de-growth stood at 3 percent over 3,672 units sold in March 2022.

It was the Volkswagen Taigun that accounted for 2,631 unit sales last month, a MoM sales growth of 11 percent from 2,380 units sold in March 2022. VW Taigun prices were hiked in May 2022 by Rs 60,000 and new features added. This is the second price hike since the Taigun went on sale in September 2021. New pricing of the Taigun now ranges between Rs 11.39 lakh and Rs 18.60 lakh (both prices ex-showroom).

VW Polo and Vento saw sales of 728 units and 57 units respectively, relating to a YoY and MoM de-growth while 131 units of the Tiguan were sold last month, a MoM sales growth of 323 percent from 31 units sold in March 2022.

VW is also testing the new Virtus mid-size sedan which will be introduced into the company lineup on 9th June 2022 as a replacement to the outgoing Vento. The new Virtus is based on the MQB A0 IN architecture that also underpins Taigun along with the Skoda Slavia and Kushaq.