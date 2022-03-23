Skoda Volkswagen Sales Breakup Feb 2022 – Kushaq, Slavia, Taigun, Polo

Skoda and Volkswagen India sales improve in February 2022 on the back of new car launches

With Skoda taking charge of the group, new launches have been a strongpoint. And results have been quick. In recent years, Skoda has found itself a bottomline straggler. But that is changing. Intent on selling a limited number of sedans across segments, its premium appeal though appealing brought in a limited number of buyers.

Skoda is now reinventing its stance. With platform sharing being a top pick for success, a new platform and new cars benefit both, Skoda and Volkswagen. With sales improving for both, the market reveals itself to be a space to absorb all that comes into it despite both brands competing closely.

Skoda India Sales Feb 2022

Skoda India sees YoY sales in February 2022 at five-fold. Total sales is at just over 4.5k units. And for this the brand depends on its new age launches. Kushaq sales crossed the 2.3k unit mark. MoM sales improved by 301 units, up from 2,608 units.

Slavia, the manufacturer’s most recent launch, saw sales at 1,862 units. Of the 4,503 units sold last month, Kushaq and Slavia contributed to more than 92 percent of total sales at over 4.1k units. YoY total sales is up from 853 units at volume gain of 3,650 units.

Octavia sales are reported at 168 units. MoM sales were similar, up from 166 units. Superb sales fell to 99 units, down from 235 units. MoM sales fell from 122 units at 23 units in volume loss. Kodiaq sales are reported at 67 units. MoM sales fell from 113 units at 46 units in volume loss. Skoda Rapid sales have been stopped.

It’s easy to see the difference since a year ago when both Skoda’s top sellers were yet to be launched. MoM total sales is up from 3,009 units. Volume gain stood at 1,494 units at 50 percent growth. Kushaq, Slavia launch in recent months provided the much-needed boost Skoda needed.

Volkswagen India Sales Feb 2022

Volkswagen sales trail closely. In February 2022, sales were reported at 4,028 units, up from 2,186 units. Volume gain stood at 1,842 units at 84.26 percent growth Taigun, VWs most recent launch, takes top spot at 2,388 units sold.

Speaking about YoY performance, Polo sales fell to 1,233 units, down from 1,937 units. Volume loss stood at 704 units at 36.34 percent decline. Vento sales are up at 277 units from 186 units. Volume gain stood at 91 units at 48.92 percent growth. Tiguan sales stood at 130 units.

VW India MoM sales performance – Taigun sales is flat, marginally down from 2,432 units. Polo sales are up from 891 units. Volume gain stood at 342 units at 38.38 percent growth. Vento sales doubled and is up at 277 units from 139 units. Volume gain stood at 138 units. Tiguan sales are up at 130 units from 61 units. Volume gain stood at 69 units.