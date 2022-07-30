Skoda, Volkswagen Sales June 2022 – Kushaq, Slavia, Taigun, Polo, Octavia

Skoda sales increased by 721 percent YoY while VW sales were higher by 103 percent

Skoda and Volkswagen have both seen a triple digit increase in sales percentage in June 2022. It was largely the new Skoda Slavia along with the Kushaq and VW Virtus and Tiguan that contributed to these increased numbers.

Skoda sales stood at 6,023 units in June 2022, up 721 percent over 734 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales increased 31 percent from 4,604 units sold in May 2022. It should be recalled that most automakers have seen good YoY growth in the past month as the months of April to June 2021 had seen the second wave of COVID-19 pandemic which had resulted in lockdown and slowdown across the segment.

Skoda Sales Breakup June 2022

Leading sales charts were the new Slavia and Kushaq. Kushaq sales were at 2,983 units in June 2022, a MoM growth of 65 percent over 1,806 units sold in May 2022. Slavia sales stood at 2,765 units in June 2022. It was a 12 percent MoM growth over 2,466 units sold in May 2022.

Skoda Superb registered sales of 139 units in the past month, up 19 percent over 117 units sold in June 2021 while MoM sales dipped 9 percent from 152 units sold in May 2022. Skoda Kodiaq sales were at 79 units last month, a MoM de-growth of 25 percent from 106 units sold in May 2022. Octavia sales dipped YoY by 65 percent to 57 units from 162 units sold in June 2021 while MoM sales fell 23 percent over 74 units sold in May 2022.

Speaking about Volkswagen India, they have seen a 103 percent YoY growth while MoM sales dipped 3 percent. Sales in the past month stood at 3,315 units, up from 1,633 units sold in June 2021 while MoM sales had been at 3,503 units in May 2022.

Volkswagen Sales Breakup June 2022

Newly launched VW Virtus commanded this list with 1,850 units sold in the past month. It was a 15 percent MoM de-growth from 2,177 units sold in May 2022. New Virtus was launched in May 2022. It is the company’s fourth launch under Skoda Volkswagen India’s new ‘India 2.0’ project sharing most of its features and engine lineup with the new Skoda Slavia.

VW Taigun sales stood at 1,327 units in June 2022. This was a 5 percent MoM growth over 1,268 units sold in May 2022. The Taigun was launched in September 2021 and since then has seen a second round of price hikes in May 2022. Taigun pricing starts off at Rs 11.39 lakh and goes up to Rs 18.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

Tiguan sales were at 60 units in June 2022. This was an 11 percent MoM growth over 54 units sold in May 2022 while Vento sales were at 53 units in the past month, down 70 percent YoY over 178 units sold in June 2021. MoM sales increased 1255 percent from just 4 units sold in May 2022. Polo sales at 25 units in June 2022 experienced a 98 percent YoY de-growth over 1,303 units sold in June 2021. The VW T-Roc had sold 152 units in June 2021 but has since been discontinued from the company lineup.