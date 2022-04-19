Skoda, Volkswagen Sales March 2022 – Taigun, Kushaq, Slavia, Polo

Skoda and Volkswagen have ended March 2022 on a promising note with both automakers posting significant increase in YoY sales

Volkswagen, along with Skoda have been seeing outstanding demand in India in recent months. In March 2022, the total sales figure of Volkswagen cars was 3,672 units while Skoda sales stood at 5,649 units. Both these automakers have reported YoY sales growth boosted by the likes of the VW Taigun and Skoda Kushaq along with the recently launched Skoda Slavia.

Skoda Sales March 2022 – Kushaq and Slavia

Kushaq and the recently launched Slavia have taken Skoda Auto sales to 5,649 units in March 2022. This was a 387 percent YoY growth over 1,159 units sold in March 2021. MoM sales also increased 25 percent from 4,503 units sold in February 2022.

The new Slavia added 2,665 units to total sales last month, this was a MoM growth over 1,862 units sold in February 2022. Kushaq sales on the other hand stood at 2,499 units, up 8 percent MoM over 2,307 units sold in February 2022. Apart from these top sellers, the Octavia added 180 units to company sales. This was a 3500 percent increase over just 5 units sold in March 2022 while MoM sales increased 7 percent from 168 units sold in February 2022.

Superb sales dipped 28 percent YoY to 180 units from 250 units sold in March 2021 while MoM sales increased 82 percent from 99 units sold in February 2022. The Kodiaq, 7 seater SUV, also added 125 units to company sales, up 87 percent over 67 units sold in February 2022. The Kodiaq, which received a facelift a few months back, stood 3rd on the list of best-selling large SUVs in India following the Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster.

Volkswagen Sales March 2022

Volkswagen sales in March 2022 stood at 3,672 units. This was an 81.3 percent increase YoY over 2,025 units sold in March 2021 while MoM sales dipped 8.8 percent from 4,028 units sold in February 2021. The company also saw its market share increase from 0.6 percent held in March 2021 to 1.1 percent in the past month. Volkswagen sales were boosted by the Taigun. The company expects to double its sales volumes and banks on Taigun and the upcoming Virtus mid-size sedan; scheduled to launch in May 2022.

Taigun sales stood at 2,380 units in March 2022. This was a flat MoM growth over 2,388 units sold in February 2022. Polo sales were at 1,086 units down 42 percent YoY over 1,888 units sold in March 2021 while MoM sales dipped 12 percent from 1,233 units sold in February 2022.

Volkswagen Polo has ended its innings in Indian markets after a 12 year run being launched in 2010. It has been discontinued from the company lineup along with the Vento. VW Vento sales stood at 175 units last month, an increase of 28 percent over 137 units sold in March 2021 while MoM sales dipped 37 percent over 277 units sold in February 2022.

Volkswagen Taigun, with 31 units sold in March 2022, saw its MoM sales suffer a 76 percent de-growth over 130 units sold in February 2022. Volkswagen now gears up for launch of the new Virtus sedan which is slated to add good numbers to sales in the months ahead. The Virtus has entered production at the company’s Chakan facility in Pune and will go on sale in May.

Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition is also getting ready for launch this month. It gets sporty black exteriors with black badging and extensive use of chrome and several interior upgrades. It will be based on the Style trim, but will be priced at a premium of around Rs 50,000 over the Style.