Skoda VW Cars Recalled – Virtus, Taigun, Kylaq, Kushaq, Slavia

Recent recall announced by Skoda, Volkswagen covers all made-in-India models, manufactured from May 2024 to April 2025

As part of its strategy to proactively build consumer trust and confidence, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited has issued a voluntary recall for all five locally manufactured cars. It includes Skoda Kylaq, Slavia and Kushaq along with Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus. The relevant fix and replacements are likely to be provided free of cost to customers.

Skoda VW Cars Recalled – Issue with rear seat belt

As per the voluntary recall information posted by SIAM, the recall affects 21,513 Volkswagen cars (Taigun and Virtus) and 25,722 Skoda cars (Kushaq, Slavia and Kylaq). Only units manufactured between 24-05-24 to 01-04-25 are covered under this recall. The issue with the rear seat belt was identified during an ongoing quality inspection.

It has been ascertained that rear passengers could face safety risks in the event of a frontal collision. In such cases, there is a possibility that the rear seat belt buckle latch plate may break. It is also possible that webbing of the rear centre seat belt assembly as well as the buckle of the rear right seat belt may fail. All these scenarios can occur individually or simultaneously. As such, rear passengers may be vulnerable in case of a frontal collision.

Free replacement

It is likely that the seat belt issue will be fixed free of cost. The affected parts are expected to be replaced with new units that comply with the relevant quality standards. Considering that a total of 47,235 units are covered under this recall, the replacement cost could be substantial for the company.

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is likely to contact owners individually to apply the fix. Owners can also contact their respective dealership to know more about the recall and the approx. time taken to fix the issue. Users can also visit Skoda and Volkswagen recall webpage to check if their car is covered under the recall. This can be done by entering the vehicle’s VIN number.

Safe to drive?

Since the risks to rear passengers are substantial in the event of a frontal collision, it may be recommended to avoid using the rear seats until the issue is fixed. Had it been a minor defect, one could have continued to use the rear seats till the issue was addressed at the service centre.

But this rear seat belt issue is more severe, as it compromises the primary safety mechanism for rear passengers. Users can probably limit the use to front row seats till the problem is fixed. Alternative transport options can be considered in case there are more than two passengers.

Seat belts are one of the common items recalled in cars. Although, not as frequently as other components such as airbags and braking parts. In the past, seat belt recalls have been announced by other carmakers as well. Various issues were noted such as latch failure, material defects, retractor issues, improper installation and sensor or pre-tensioner malfunction. With voluntary recall campaigns, carmakers proactively address safety concerns.