Skoda VW India Records 5 Lakh Locally Manufactured Engines Milestone

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) has reached a major milestone by producing 500,000 engines at its Chakan facility in Pune. This achievement reinforces Skoda Auto Volkswagen India’s commitment to localization, innovation, and sustainable manufacturing, in line with the Make in India initiative.

The milestone underscores India’s growing role as a key manufacturing and export hub for Volkswagen Group. The 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI engines produced at the facility power a range of models for both domestic and global markets. These advanced powertrains feature cutting-edge technologies such as Active Cylinder Technology (ACT) for enhanced fuel efficiency and reduced emissions, further strengthening the company’s vision for sustainable mobility.

Strengthening India’s Role in Global Automotive Manufacturing

Andreas Dick, Board Member for Production and Logistics, Skoda Auto a.s., highlighted the significance of this achievement, “Producing 500,000 engines at our Pune facility is a significant milestone, reinforcing India’s role in our global manufacturing network. Our investments in technology and workforce development continue to enhance our production capabilities, ensuring high-quality and cost-effective powertrains. India’s advanced manufacturing ecosystem and skilled workforce play a vital role in meeting global demand with high-quality, efficient powertrain solutions. This milestone reinforces our confidence in India’s ability to support Group’s international operations and future growth.”

Piyush Arora, Managing Director & CEO of SAVWIPL, emphasized the focus on localization and innovation, “This milestone highlights our commitment to localization and innovation in powertrain manufacturing. Since 2014, we have built a strong foundation, evolving to meet market needs with world-class engines. The high-degree of localization in our made-in-India engines showcases the Groups focus on domestic sourcing and contribution to strengthen the Indian automotive manufacturing and supply ecosystem. We will continue to invest in expanding our capabilities and strengthening India’s position as a hub for world-class automotive manufacturing”

Chakan Facility: Driving Efficiency and Sustainability

Since 2014, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has been manufacturing engines at its state-of-the-art Chakan facility, ensuring compliance with stringent emission norms, improved fuel efficiency, and global quality standards. The company continues to invest in advanced manufacturing technologies to enhance efficiency, sustainability, and cost competitiveness.

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India remains committed to expanding local manufacturing and strengthening India’s role in the global automotive industry, while driving forward its vision of clean, efficient, and innovative mobility solutions.