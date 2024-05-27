Skoda VW Records 15 Lakh Production Milestone – 3 Lakh Taigun, Virtus, Slavia, Kushaq

The company’s total production to date, since 2009, is 15 lakh vehicles – Recent MQB A0 IN based Taigun, Kushaq, Virtus and Slavia account for 300,000 units

For Volkswagen Group, India is one of their biggest markets outside of Europe. The company’s MQB A0 IN based SUVs and sedans have firmly established both Skoda and Volkswagen brands in India. Recently, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India popped the champagne to celebrate engine and vehicle production milestones.

Skoda VW Records 15 Lakh Production Milestone

Ever since the company rolled out its first car, a Skoda Fabia, in 2009, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (SAVWIPL) has come a long way in navigating the tricky and price-sensitive Indian market. From the glory days of Volkswagen’s Polo and Vento sedan and all of its derivatives along with Skoda Fabia and Rapid, SAVWIPL has played a pivotal role in India’s premium segment.

From 2009 to this date, Skoda and Volkswagen brands have had a massive implication on Indian automotive landscape and are synonymous with enthusiasts and thrill seekers. SAVWIPL has registered a remarkable milestone of 1.5 million (15 lakh) vehicles manufactured since the first Skoda Fabia in 2009.

All of these vehicles including the recent MQB A0 IN based vehicles like Virtus and Taigun from Volkswagen and Slavia and Kushaq from Skoda are produced at company’s state-of-the-art facility at Chakan, outside Pune.

Even more remarkable is the fact that SAVWIPL’s Engine shop at this Chakan facility has produced more than 300,000 engines to go on vehicles under Volkswagen Group. 380,000 to be precise. SAVWIPL’s Engine Shop is also celebrating its 10th anniversary and flexing 380,000 units produced till date, is a nice way to celebrate.

SAVWIPL is setting a precedent and is aligning itself with Indian Government’s ‘Make In India’ initiative and the company’s 1.0L TSI engines rely heavily on components sourced from Indian vendors. The company is proud of the fact that it has achieved an ethical balance between automation and human expertise and is a patron of local talents, aligning with ‘Skill India’ movement.

3 Lakh Taigun, Virtus, Slavia, Kushaq

Another milestone for Skoda Auto Volkswagen India is with their newer MQB A0 IN based vehicles. These are the vehicles coined under their INDIA 2.0 strategy and are engineered in India, for India and the World. The vehicles spawned out of INDIA 2.0 strategy have registered a production milestone of 300,000 vehicles sold.

These vehicles boast excellent crash safety proposition with full-fat 5 Star adult and child occupant safety ratings from Global NCAP. Apart from serving the domestic market, SAVWIPL also caters to around 40 countries outside India and is among the top four car exporters of made-in-India cars. Around 30% of company’s total exports are shipped to global markets, which is impressive.

Statement from SAVWIPL

Piyush Arora, Managing Director & CEO, Škoda Auto Volkswagen India Private Limited, said, “I am immensely proud of these achievements within our local landscape. The significant output of 1.5 million vehicles at our Chakan Plant, coupled with the production milestone of four successful MQB models and the 10-year journey of our Engine Shop stand testament to our dedication to India’s automotive industry and SAVWIPL’s significant contribution to the nation’s talent and workforce.

As we outline our expansion plan in India, we remain steadfast in our mission to ‘Innovating Locally, Impacting Globally’. We aim to elevate India’s position as a global hub for automotive manufacturing, aligning with the national mission of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’, driving growth and prosperity within our communities”.