Skoda VW Sales Breakup April 2024 – Taigun, Kushaq, Virtus, Slavia, Superb

While it was Kushaq that was the best-selling model in the Skoda lineup, VW Tiguan saw a remarkable 248% YoY growth in April 2024

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India has experienced lackluster sales in April 2024. Total sales of both brands – Skoda and VW stood at 5,628 units in the past month with Skoda posting a YoY and MoM de-growth while VW sales improved only marginally on a YoY basis.

Skoda Auto Sales April 2024

A healthy lineup of models, each of which score a 5 Star rating from Global NCAP, Skoda sells a total of 4 cars across 2 sedan and 2 SUV body styles while VW portfolio consists of 1 sedan and 2 SUVs. The two automakers are currently concentrating on expanding their product lineup.

Skoda Auto sales in April 2024 stood at 2,579 units, a massive YoY de-growth of 36% from 4,009 units sold in April 2023. MoM sales also fell by 8% from 2,802 units sold in March 2024. It was only the Kodiaq in the company portfolio that brought in some positive sales.

Kushaq sales dipped by 46% YoY and 10% MoM to 1,159 units in April 2024. There had been 2,162 units and 1,293 units of this 5 seater SUV sold in April 2023 and March 2024 respectively. Slavia sales also saw significant decline in demand to 1,253 units in the past month, a 21% YoY and 8% MoM de-growth.

Skoda has seen increased demand for its Kodiaq 7 seater SUV in Indian markets as sales went up to 154 units last month, a 10% YoY improvement over 140 units sold in April 2023. MoM sales saw a 13% growth from 136 units sold in March 2024. Superb sales on the other hand fell to just 13 units last month from 121 units sold in the same month last year while there had been 15 units sold in March 2024.

Taigun Best Selling VW in April 2024

Volkswagen sales grew just marginally on a YoY basis by 1% to 3,049 units from 3,032 units sold in April 2023. MoM sales however fell by 14% from 3,529 unit sold in March 2024. It was the Taigun that saw the highest sales at 1,758 units and found itself at No. 5 on the list of top 10 best-selling compact SUVs last month ahead of the Honda Elevate. Taigun experienced a 16% YoY and 11% MoM growth and its facelift launch is highly awaited with features similar to that seen on the T-Cross that would instantly appeal to buyers in India.

VW Virtus sales dipped drastically to 1,183 units in April 2024. The Virtus along with the Skoda Slavia found prominent positions on the list of best-selling sedans in the past month, scoring over the Maruti Ciaz and Honda City by significant numbers. VW Tiguan sales increased to 108 units last month, registering a 247% YoY growth from just 31 units sold in April 2023 while MoM sales were up by 15% from 108 units sold in March 2024.

Upcoming Luanches

Skoda has just revealed a new SUV that will enter the sub 4 meter space where it will take on the Nexon, Brezza, Venue, Sonet, and XUV3XO. Volkswagen on the other hand has launched the facelifted T–Cross in Brazil, which is likely to inspire the upcoming Taigun facelift in India.