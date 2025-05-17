Skoda VW Sales Breakup April 2025 – Kylaq, Kushaq, Slavia, Taigun, Virtus, Tiguan

Skoda Kylaq, introduced in February 2025, has topped the group sales charts once again with over 5,000 unit sales in April 2025

koda has seen a remarkable increase in its YoY sales, even as it witnessed a decline of 2% on a MoM basis. Volkswagen, on the other hand, has seen both its YoY and MoM sales fall considerably. Skoda sales increased to 7,302 units in April 2025, an outstanding 183% YoY increase over 2,579 units sold in April 2024. MoM sales, however, decreased by 2% over 7,422 unit sales of March 2025 which was the company’s highest-ever monthly sales record.

Skoda Sales April 2025

The all-new Kylaq clocked 5,264 unit sales last month, showing off a 1% MoM increase from 5,327 units sold in March 2025. It was followed by the Slavia sedan with 1,048 unit sales last month, relating to a YoY and MoM decline by 16% and 12% respectively. There were 1,253 units and 1,185 units sold in April 2024 and March 2025.

Skoda Kushaq has also suffered from considerably lower demand with just 783 unit sales last month. It was a 32% YoY and 13% MoM decline as there had been 1,159 units sold in April 2024 and 897 units sold in March 2025. Skoda Kodiaq, though its YoY sales went down by 31% to 107 units from 154 units, did receive overwhelming attention with a 723% MoM increase from just 13 units sold in March 2025. Superb, which had reported 13 units in April 2024, recorded 0 units in the past month.

VW Sales April 2025

VW sales declined by 6% YoY to 2,851 units down from 3,049 units sold in the same month last year. It also suffered a 19% MoM de-growth when compared to 3,538 unit sales of March 2025. It was the Virtus that once again led sales charts with 1,605 unit sales showing off a remarkable 36% YoY increase from 1,183 units. However, MoM sales dipped by 18% from 1,947 unit sales in March 2025.

VW Taigun compact SUV saw both its YoY and MoM sales decline by 34% and 27% to 1,155 units in April 2025. Even as the Tiguan suffered a 16% YoY decline to 91 units over 108 units sold in the same month of the year ago period, it was its MoM sales that need mention. Sales went up by a massive 9000% from just 1 unit sold in March 2025.

Following the launch of the Volkswagen Tiguan R Line, VW will soon launch the Golf GTI, both of which are brought into India via the CBU route. In addition, Volkswagen is actively testing the new Tayron. It has been spied on test in India and could launch as the Tiguan Allspace.

Skoda, VW Combined Sales April 2025

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Group (SAVWIPL), the parent group of Skoda and Volkswagen brands in India, has achieved impressive sales, once again surpassing the 10,000-unit mark. In April 2025, they reported combined sales of 10,153 units, a significant increase from 5,628 units sold in April 2024. However, MoM sales did suffer a slight decline when compared to 10,960 units sold in March 2025.