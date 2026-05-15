Skoda VW Sales Breakup April 2026 – Kylaq, Kushaq, Taigun, Virtus, Tayron

Skoda And Volkswagen Sales Decline In April 2026 – Kushaq, Taigun Show Strong Growth

Even as the overall passenger vehicle segment in India posted healthy year-on-year (YoY) growth in April 2026, several automakers witnessed softer demand on a month-on-month (MoM) basis after the strong March closing. Skoda and Volkswagen too reported lower overall sales during the month, although select SUV models continued to show positive momentum.

Skoda Auto India and Volkswagen India, both recorded lower overall sales in April 2026. Skoda sold 6,886 units last month, registering a 5.7% YoY decline compared to 7,302 units sold in April 2025. MoM sales also fell 13.1% from 7,928 units sold in March 2026. Volkswagen India reported sales of 2,828 units in April 2026, slightly lower than 2,851 units sold in April 2025, resulting in a marginal 0.8% YoY decline. MoM sales were down 8.2% from 3,082 units sold in March 2026.

Skoda Sales Breakup April 2026

Skoda Kylaq continued to be the company’s highest-selling model with 4,089 units sold in April 2026. However, sales declined by 23.8% YoY compared to 5,364 units sold in April 2025. MoM sales also dipped by 12.4% from 4,670 units sold in March 2026. Despite the decline, Kylaq contributed nearly 59% of Skoda’s total monthly sales.

Recently updated Kushaq emerged as the strongest performer for Skoda last month. Sales surged 136.4% YoY to 1,851 units, up from just 783 units sold in April 2025. The midsize SUV accounted for 26.9% share in the company’s total sales. MoM sales however declined by 19.8% compared to 2,307 units sold in March 2026.

Skoda Slavia sedan posted sales of 830 units, witnessing a 20.8% YoY decline and a 6.4% MoM drop. Facelifted Slavia is on test, and likely to launch in coming months. The recently updated Kodiaq premium SUV registered 116 units in April 2026, marking an 8.4% YoY growth and a strong 81.3% MoM improvement.

Volkswagen Sales Breakup April 2026

Newly launched facelifted Volkswagen Taigun was the company’s best-selling model in April 2026 with 1,543 units sold. The SUV posted a healthy 33.6% YoY growth over 1,155 units sold in April 2025. It also registered strong 69.9% MoM growth compared to 908 units sold in March 2026. Taigun alone contributed more than 54% of Volkswagen’s total monthly sales.

Virtus sedan, however, witnessed a sharp decline in demand. Sales stood at 1,162 units, down 27.6% YoY from 1,605 units sold in April 2025. MoM sales also dropped significantly by 42.2% from 2,009 units sold in March 2026. Facelifted Virtus is planned for launch later this year.

Imported as CBU, Volkswagen Tayron added 87 units to the company’s total sales tally during the month, while Tiguan sales stood at 34 units. Volkswagen Golf recorded sales of 2 units in April 2026. Both Tiguan and Tayron witnessed lower MoM demand compared to March 2026.

SUVs continue to remain the primary growth drivers for both Skoda and Volkswagen in India. While sedans like Virtus and Slavia still maintain a strong enthusiast following, demand across the market continues to shift increasingly towards SUVs.