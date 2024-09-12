Skoda, VW Sales Breakup Aug 2024 – Taigun, Kushaq, Virtus, Slavia

Skoda and Volkswagen both reported lower YoY sales while improvements were seen on a MoM basis

In August 2024, Volkswagen and Skoda ranked 9th and 11th on the list of top car manufacturers in India with 1.0% and 0.8% market shares respectively. While Volkswagen showed off a 14% YoY decline in sales, Skoda sales dipped by 36% YoY. However, both automakers Volkswagen and Skoda have seen an improvement on a month-on-month (MoM) basis by 5% and 32% respectively.

Volkswagen Sales August 2024

Volkswagen ended August 2024 with lower sales. Sales fell by 14% YoY to 3,577 units, down from 4,174 units sold in August 2023. MoM sales however improved by 5% over 3,407 units sold in July 2024. Volkswagen had Virtus sedan as its best-selling model last month despite a 12% YoY decline to 1,876 units. This was over 2,140 units sold in August 2023. MoM sales performance grew by 6% from 1,766 units sold in July 2024.

Taigun SUV too suffered lower demand with 1,628 units sold in August 2024, down by 16% over 1,943 units sold in August 2023. A 4% MoM growth was reported from 1,564 units sold in the previous month. Tiguan clocked 73 unit sales last month, down 20% over 91 units sold in August 2023 while its MoM performance too ended in the red by 5% when compared to July 2024 when 77 units of the model were sold.

Skoda Sales Breakup August 2024

Skoda sales in August 2024 dipped by 36% on a YoY basis. Sales fell to 2,772 units in the past month, down from 4,307 units sold in August 2023. Each of the company’s 3 offerings, Kushaq, Slavia, and Kodiaq accounting for lower sales while the new Superb has recently made a comeback.

Kushaq topped the sales chart with 1,502 units sold last month, a 38% YoY decline from 2,409 units sold in August 2023. MoM sales on the other hand improved immensely by 40% from 1,070 units sold in July 2024. It was followed by Slavia which also saw a 32% YoY decline in demand to 1,122 units, down from 1,657 units sold in August 2024. However MoM sales were boosted by 41% from 793 units sold in July 2024.

Both Skoda Kushaq and Slavia have seen a model revamp. The company recently discontinued its 1.5 liter MT variants. The two models are now only offered exclusively with automatic transmission.

Kodiaq sales however, suffered both a YoY and MoM decline by 40%. Sales dipped to 145 units in the past month whereas there had been 241 units and 240 units sold in August 2023 and July 2024 respectively. New Kodiaq facelift has been spied on test and slated for launch in H2 of 2025 which could probably be the reason for these diminishing sales.

Skoda Superb accounted for sales of 3 units in the past month. New Superb was re-launched in April this year where it comes in as a CBU, but the older gen, and not the new one on sale internationally. In India it is offered in the top-spec Laurin & Klement (L&K) trim. Sales in July 2024 failed to take off.