Skoda VW Sales Breakup Aug 2025 – Kylaq, Slavia, Virtus, Taigun, Kushaq, Golf

Kylaq was once again Skoda’s best-selling model last month, while it was the Virtus that topped sales charts for VW

The passenger vehicle segment declined in August 2025 on both YoY and MoM basis, as the new GST tax structure is set to take effect from today. Most automakers, except for Toyota, MG Motor, and Skoda, recorded reduced YoY sales last month. Similarly, MoM sales mostly remained in negative territory.

Skoda Sales Breakup Aug 2025

Skoda Auto India posted improved sales, driven by the new Kylaq. Total sales climbed to 4,971 units, marking a 79% YoY increase from 2,772 units in August 2024. However, MoM sales fell 10% from 5,554 units in July 2025. Skoda Kylaq was the best-selling model in the company portfolio, adding 3,099 units or 62% to total sales. The Kylaq, in the compact SUV segment, suffered an 8% MoM decline as compared to 3,377 units sold in July 2025. Apart from the Kylaq, every other model in the Skoda lineup has seen lower sales.

At No. 2, Slavia sales dipped by 10% YoY and 14% MoM to 1,008 units in the past month. There had been 1,122 units and 1,168 units sold in August 2024 and July 2025 respectively. Skoda Kushaq, that is set to come in with a mid-life upgrade in coming months, also saw its sales decline to 789 units. This was a 47% YoY decline from 1,502 units while MoM sales were down by 12% as compared to 901 units.

Skoda Kodiaq sales dipped to 75 units last month. This was a 48% YoY and 29% MoM decline. Skoda now also prepares to launch the new Octavia RS, which will launch by November this year. It will come in as a completely built up unit and will be seen as a more affordable option to the BMW 330i M Sport, Mercedes-AMG A35 and Audi A4 40 TFSI.

Volkswagen YoY and MoM Sales August 2025

VW has suffered a YoY and MoM setback in sales down to 2,719 units. This was a 24% YoY de-growth as compared to 3,577 units sold in August 2024 while MoM sales dipped by 15% from 3,221 units sold in July 2025. Each of the models in the company portfolio have seen lower demand. Virtus sales fell by 11% YoY and 7% MoM to 1,674 units while there had been 1,876 unit sales as of August 2024 and 1,797 units sold in July 2025.

VW Taigun also suffered double digit de-growth to 1,001 units sold last month. This was a 39% YoY and 25% MoM decline. Golf sales also fell to 36 units, a 40% MoM de-growth over 60 units sold in July while Tiguan sales were down to 8 units, an 89% YoY dip as compared to 73 units sold in the same month last year. MoM sales were down by 71% from 28 units.

Skoda, Volkswagen Total Sales August 2025

Volkswagen India and Skoda Auto India, both part of the Volkswagen Group, saw total sales of 7,690 units in the past month with most sales coming from the new Kylaq. This was a YoY growth from 6,349 units sold in August 2024. MoM sales showed off a decline when compared to 8,775 units sold in July 2025.