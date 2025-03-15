Skoda, VW Sales Breakup Feb 2025 – Kushaq, Kylaq, Slavia, Virtus, Taigun

With deliveries of the new Skoda Kylaq, a sub-compact SUV, commencing from Jan 2025, sales of the company were boosted by 148% YoY

The new Skoda Kylaq has taken the company to new heights. This sub-compact SUV was opened for bookings in Dec 2024 with deliveries being initiated from Jan 27, 2025. It has immediately topped sales charts in Feb with 3,636 unit sales steering the company to report a 148% YoY growth. Skoda and Volkswagen have both reported improved YoY sales. However, Skoda sales increased on a MoM basis. On the other hand, VW has reported a 7% decline.

Skoda Sales Feb 2025

Skoda has registered a 148% YoY jump in Feb 2025. Sales grew to 5,583 units in the past month, up from 2,254 unit sales of the same month last year. MoM sales too grew significantly by 35% from 4,133 units sold in Jan 2025. It was the Skoda Kylaq that topped sales charts with 3,636 unit sales. This recent entrant into the company portfolio has been an instant attraction to buyers, scaling 193% up from 1,242 unit sales of Jan 2025, its first month of opening deliveries. Positioned in the sub-4m category, this SUV has been introduced at a starting price of Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda Kushaq suffered a 9% YoY and 25% MoM decline in sales. Sales stood at 1,035 units last month. However, the company had sold 1,137 units and 1,371 units in Feb 2024 and Jan 2025 respectively. Skoda also has the Slavia sedan in its portfolio that has also seen lower demand. Sales declined to 901 units in the past month. This related to a 12% YoY and 40% MoM de-growth. Kodiaq sales too showed lower demand by 89% YoY to just 10 units whereas there had been 89 units sold in Feb 2024. MoM sales remained flat as there had also been 10 units sold in Jan 2025.

VW Sales Feb 2025

Volkswagen has recorded 3,110 unit sales last month. This was a 3% YoY growth from 3,019 unit sales of Feb 2024. However, the company suffered a steep decline of 7% on a MoM basis from 3,344 unit sales of Jan 2025. The company is offering hefty discounts through the month of March 2025 in a bid to clear stocks and improve sales figures.

It was the Virtus that saw the highest sales past month at 1,837 units, up 13% over 1,631 unit sales of Feb 2024. MoM sales too ended positively with a 2% increase from 1,795 units sold in Jan 2025. The Taigun, with 1,271 unit sales saw a 1% YoY and 18% MoM decline while the Tiguan suffered a 98% YoY de-growth to just 2 units while MoM sales improved 100% from 1 unit sold in Jan 2025. The company now plans a revival of the Polo brand following it being discontinued in 2022. VW will also soon launch Golf GTI and Tiguan R Line, though these models will be sold via select dealerships in the country.

Skoda + VW Combined Sales Feb 2025

Skoda and Volkswagen have posted strong sales growth in India for February 2025, driven by the launch of the new Kylaq SUV. Combined sales for both brands stood at 8,693 units, marking a 64.86% year-on-year (YoY) growth compared to February 2024’s 5,273 units. The biggest contributor was the Kylaq, which recorded 3,636 units, as it was not available last year. Among existing models, the Virtus sedan grew 12.63% YoY, selling 1,837 units, while the Taigun, Kushaq, and Slavia witnessed a YoY decline, with Slavia dropping the most at -12.35%. Premium SUVs like the Kodiaq and Tiguan saw significant YoY declines, with Tiguan sales down by 98.04%.

Month-on-month (MoM) sales also showed an upward trend, growing 16.26% compared to January 2025’s 7,477 units. The Kylaq led the charge with an impressive 192.75% MoM growth, rising from 1,242 units in January to 3,636 in February. Meanwhile, the Virtus recorded a slight 2.34% growth, while the Tiguan doubled sales from 1 unit to 2 units. However, models like the Taigun, Kushaq, and Slavia experienced MoM declines, with Slavia dropping by a sharp 40.33%. The Kodiaq remained unchanged with 10 units sold. Overall, Skoda and VW continue to strengthen their presence in the Indian market, with the Kylaq emerging as a key driver of their growth.