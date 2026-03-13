Skoda, VW Sales Breakup Feb 2026 – Kylaq, Slavia, Kushaq, Taigun, Virtus

Skoda Kylaq Leads Brand Sales In Feb 2026 – VW Virtus Remains Top Seller

Skoda and Volkswagen continue to maintain steady traction in the Indian market despite operating with relatively limited product portfolios. In February 2026, Skoda ranked among the top 10 passenger vehicle manufacturers while Volkswagen maintained a smaller but stable presence. Kylaq emerged as the Skoda’s best-selling model, while Virtus continued to dominate the VW sales charts.

Skoda Auto Sales February 2026

Skoda Auto India reported total sales of 6,361 units in February 2026, registering a 13.94% year-on-year growth compared to 5,583 units sold in February 2025. On a month-on-month basis, sales improved 10.84% from 5,739 units sold in January 2026.

Leading the charts for the brand was Skoda Kylaq, which recorded 4,532 unit sales last month. This marked a 24.64% YoY growth compared to 3,636 units sold in February 2025. Month-on-month sales also surged 40.75% from 3,220 units in January 2026, highlighting strong demand for the compact SUV.

Skoda Slavia sedan ranked second with 1,674 units sold in February 2026. This represented a strong 85.79% YoY growth from 901 units sold in February 2025. However, sales declined 13.98% MoM compared to 1,946 units sold in January 2026. Flagship Skoda Kodiaq recorded 146 unit sales, registering a sharp 1360% YoY increase from just 10 units sold in February 2025. On a month-on-month basis, Kodiaq sales improved 5.04% compared to 139 units sold in January 2026.

In contrast, Skoda Kushaq sales declined sharply as the brand prepares to start deliveries of the facelifted model from this month. Only 9 units were sold in February 2026, compared to 1,035 units in February 2025, marking a 99.13% YoY decline. Month-on-month sales also dropped 97.93% from 434 units sold in January 2026. Octavia and Superb recorded no sales in February 2026.

Volkswagen Sales February 2026

Volkswagen India reported 2,639 units in total sales in February 2026. This marked a 15.14% YoY decline compared to 3,110 units sold in February 2025. Month-on-month sales also dipped 2.62% from 2,710 units sold in January 2026. Virtus sedan remained the brand’s top contributor with 1,804 units sold. Sales declined slightly by 1.8% YoY from 1,837 units in February 2025 and were also down 4.09% MoM compared to 1,881 units sold in January 2026.

VW Taigun followed with 698 units sold. This represented a 45.08% YoY decline from 1,271 units sold in February 2025, while month-on-month sales fell 11.65% compared to 790 units in January 2026. The Taigun facelift is currently under development and expected to bring exterior and interior updates.

The recently introduced VW Tayron three-row SUV recorded 113 unit sales, a significant improvement over 5 units sold in January 2026. VW Tiguan registered 23 units, showing a massive 1050% YoY growth compared to 2 units sold in February 2025. However, sales declined 32.35% MoM from 34 units sold in January 2026. Meanwhile, Volkswagen Golf GTI recorded 1 unit sale during the month.

Combined SAVWIPL Sales

Combined sales of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Pvt Ltd (SAVWIPL) stood at 9,000 units in February 2026, reflecting a slight improvement compared to 8,693 units sold in February 2025. Month-on-month combined sales also increased from 8,449 units recorded in January 2026.

With the Kylaq gaining strong traction and updates planned for models like Taigun and Kushaq, the Skoda–Volkswagen group will be looking to strengthen its position further in the Indian passenger vehicle market in the coming months.