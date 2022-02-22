Skoda VW Sales Breakup Jan 2022 – Kushaq, Taigun, Octavia, Superb

Skoda sales increased 200 percent YoY while Volkswagen sales were up 73 percent – Thanks to the new Kushaq and Taigun SUV

Several leading automakers in India have posted a YoY sales de-growth in January 2021. Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Mahindra and Honda along with Renault and Toyota have all reported lower sales while Skoda and Volkswagen have seen outstanding growth. This is largely because in the same month last year, they did not have their new gen cars like Kushaq and Taigun on sale.

Skoda India Sales Breakup Jan 2022

Skoda Auto India sold 3,009 units in January 2022 as against 1,004 units sold during the same month last year relating to a 200 percent increase. MoM sales stood at 3,233 units, down 7 percent.

It was Skoda Kushaq that commanded this list with 2,608 units sold in the past month. It was an 8 percent de-growth over 2,840 units sold in December 2021. Kushaq was the 4th best-selling compact SUV last month following the Seltos, Creta and Scorpio.

Next in line was Skoda Octavia with sales at 166 units in the past month, up 1975 percent over just 8 units sold in January 2021. MoM sales increase was at 1 percent from 164 units sold in December 2021.

The company noted a 49 percent de-growth in terms of Superb sales, which declined to 122 units in the past month. Its MoM sales increased 663 percent from just 16 units sold in December 2021.

Skoda Kodiaq sales were at 113 units last month, an increase of 105 percent over 55 units sold in December 2021. This SUV is imported into the country via CKD kits and assembled at the company’s Aurangabad plant. Skoda also had the Rapid in its lineup in January 2021 of which 757 units were sold. However, this model along with the Karoq have since been discontinued.

Volkswagen India Sales Breakup Jan 2022

Volkswagen sales increased 73 percent on a YoY basis to 3,523 units, up from 2,041 units sold in January 2021. MoM sales, however, dipped by 5 percent from 3,700 units sold in December 2021.

The new Taigun topped sales charts with 2,432 units sold last month. This was a 14 percent MoM de-growth over 2,828 units sold in December 2021. Volkswagen Polo saw sales of 891 units in the past month, down 49 percent YoY over 1,747 units sold in January 2021. It was however an increase of 17 percent over 762 units sold in December 2021.

Sales of the Volkswagen Vento and Tiguan dipped 37 percent and 18 percent to 139 units and 61 units in January 2022 over 220 units and 74 units sold in January 2021 respectively. MoM sales were better with a 99 percent and 53 percent growth reported over 70 units and 40 units sold in December 2021.

Upcoming Skoda VW Cars

Skoda has just introduced the new Slavia and initial examples enter dealership showrooms ahead of launch planned for later this month. Bookings have opened at Rs 11,000 and once launched, the Skoda Slavia will be positioned below the Skoda Octavia and Skoda Superb in the company lineup – replacing the Rapid.

VW plans launch of a new sedan in May 2022. This is likely to be called Virtus, and will make its global debut on 8th March. It will be positioned on the new MQB-A0-IN platform that also underpins models such as Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun and Skoda Slavia.