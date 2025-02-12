Skoda, VW Sales Breakup Jan 2025 – Taigun, Virtus, Kushaq, Kylaq, Slavia

In Jan 2025, both Skoda and VW sales posted YoY growth with Kushaq and Virtus being top selling models in each OEMs lineup

The Indian auto industry kicked off 2025 with the Auto Expo in January, showcasing several new product unveilings and launches. Among the highlights, Skoda made the India debut of the new-gen Octavia vRS, while Volkswagen introduced the latest Tiguan and ID.4. On the sales front, both brands reported year-on-year (YoY) growth, marking a positive start to the new year.

Volkswagen Sales Jan 2025

Volkswagen recorded 3,344 unit sales in January 2025, reflecting a 2% YoY increase from 3,267 units in January 2024. However, compared to 4,787 units sold in December 2024, the company saw a significant 30% month-on-month (MoM) decline. Volkswagen currently has just three models in its India lineup – Virtus, Taigun, and Tiguan.

Virtus sales dropped 4% YoY to 1,795 units compared to 1,879 units in January 2024, while MoM sales saw a sharper 20% decline from 2,257 units in December 2024. In an effort to boost sales, Volkswagen has announced discounts of up to Rs 4.2 lakh across its portfolio for February 2025.

The Taigun, however, showed 21% YoY growth, with 1,548 units sold compared to 1,275 units in January 2024. But it, too, witnessed a sharp 34% MoM drop, down from 2,335 units sold in December 2024. The Tiguan struggled the most, with just 1 unit sold in January 2025. This marks a drastic fall from 113 units in January 2024 and 195 units in December 2024.

Skoda Sales – January 2025

Skoda registered an impressive 74% YoY growth in January 2025, selling 4,133 units compared to 2,377 units in January 2024. However, MoM sales declined by 9%, down from 4,554 units in December 2024. A closer look at the numbers reveals the Slavia leading Skoda’s sales charts. The Skoda Slavia posted 1,510 unit sales, reflecting a 22% YoY growth from 1,242 units in January 2024. However, MoM sales saw a sharp 20% decline compared to 1,894 units sold in December 2024.

The Skoda Kushaq followed with 1,371 units sold, a 27% YoY increase from 1,082 units in January 2024. However, compared to 2,465 units in December 2024, sales fell by 44% MoM. The Skoda Kylaq, a sub-4-meter SUV launched in November 2024, registered 1,242 unit sales in January 2025. Deliveries for the Kylaq began at the end of the month following strong customer interest. The Skoda Superb saw no sales in January 2025, following just 1 unit sold in December 2024.

The Skoda Kodiaq saw the steepest decline, with just 10 units sold in January 2025, marking an 81% YoY drop from 53 units in January 2024 and a 95% MoM fall from 194 units in December 2024. This slump could be due to buyers waiting for the 2025 Kodiaq, which was showcased at the Auto Expo. The updated model is expected to feature exterior and interior enhancements, improved technology, and upgraded safety features.