Skoda, VW Sales Breakup July 2024 – Taigun, Kushaq, Virtus, Slavia

Skoda Kodiaq and VW Virtus were the only two models in their respectively sales lists that showed off both YoY and MoM improvement in sales

Car sales during the month of July 2024 were subdued with every automaker with the exception of Mahindra, Toyota and Kia reporting a YoY de-growth. However, commencement of the festive season with Onam being celebrated in Kerala later this month, followed by a series of festivities across the country, is sure to steer buyers back into showrooms.

Skoda Sales Breakup July 2024

Skoda sales last month stood at 2,103 units. This was a 50% YoY decline over 4,207 units sold in July 2023. MoM sales performance also fell into the negative by 18% over 2,566 units sold in June 2024. There is a new Skoda sub-4-meter SUV being tested with debut set for early 2025. This upcoming model could be officially named on 21st August 2024 from a series of 10 likely names in the offing.

Kushaq was the best-selling model in the company lineup. It posted a 55% YoY and 11% MoM decline in sales to 1,070 units. There had been 2,394 units and 1,198 units sold in July 2023 and June 2024 respectively. Next up was the Slavia which also reported lower sales by 52% YoY and 36% MoM down to 793 units in July 2024. Kodiaq however, saw a 51% YoY growth to 240 units sold last month from 159 units sold in July 2023 while MoM sales also improved massively by 75% over just 137 units sold in June 2024. Skoda Superb, of which 1 unit was sold in June 2024, recorded no sales in the past month.

Volkswagen Sales July 2024

Volkswagen sales also lacked luster last month. Sales fell by 11% on a YoY basis but saw some improvement by 5% MoM. Total sales stood at 3,407 units last month, down from 3,814 units sold in July 2023 while there had been 3,260 units sold in June 2024.

Taigun reported the highest sales last month at 1,584 units despite an 18% YoY decline over 1,908 units sold in July 2023. MoM sales showed off a 3% improvement from 1,519 units sold in the previous month. VW Taigun however, found mention on the list of compact SUV sales beating Honda Elevate by a relatively noteworthy margin last month. There was the Virtus that posted both YoY and MoM growth to 1,766 units while Tiguan sales dipped by 54% YoY and 9% MoM to 77 units. There had been 169 units and 85 units sold in July 2023 and June 2024 respectively.

Skoda VW Sales July 2024

