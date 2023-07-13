Skoda, VW Sales Breakup June 2023 – Kushaq, Slavia, Taigun, Virtus

Kushaq was the best-selling car for Skoda in June 2023 while it was the Taigun that topped sales charts for VW

Skoda and Volkswagen stood at Nos. 10 and 11 respectively on OEM-wise sales charts in June 2023. It was Kushaq and Slavia that led Skoda sales list, while it was Taigun and Virtus that made up most of the sales numbers for Volkswagen.

Skoda Auto India has posted a 34 percent YoY de-growth while MoM sales improved by 12 percent. Sales in the past month stood at 3,966 units, down from 6,023 units sold in June 2022 while there had been 3,547 units sold in May 2023.

Skoda Sales June 2023

Skoda Kushaq, the 5 seater SUV topped sales charts with 2,133 units sold in the past month, down 28 percent as compared to 2,983 units sold in June 2022. MoM sales however improved by 27 percent from 1,685 units sold in May 2023. The Kushaq was at No.5 on the list of top 7 compact SUV sales in June 2023.

Sales of the Slavia, the company’s premium mid-size sedan, had a YoY and MoM de-growth in June 2023. There had been 1,639 units sold last month, down 41 percent from 2,765 units sold in June 2022. MoM sales fell by 3 percent from 1,695 units sold in May 2023. Increased demand was seen for the Kodiaq which improved by 146 percent YoY to 194 units, up from 79 units sold in June 2022 while MoM sales were higher by 24 percent when compared to 157 units sold in May 2023.

Volkswagen Sales June 2023

Volkswagen currently has a 1.0 percent market share in India. It has seen sales growth both on a YoY and MoM basis in India in June 2023 to 3,394 units. Sales in June 2022 had stood at 3,315 units while there had been 3,289 units sold in May 2023.

Taigun headed the sales list with 1,449 units sold in June 2023, up 9 percent YoY from 1,327 units sold in June 2022. MoM sales saw a 2 percent fall from 1,484 units sold in May 2023. The Taigun was also on the lists of compact SUVs at No. 6 with sales exceeding that of MG Astor. In more recent news, the Made-in-India VW Taigun scored 5 Stars in Latin NCAP.

Next in line was the Virtus with 1,812 units sold last month, a YoY de-growth of 2 percent from 1,850 units sold in June 2022 while MoM sales improved by 11 percent from 1,631 units sold in May 2023.

VW Tiguan was at No. 3 on the company sales charts with YoY increase in sales. Sales stood at 133 units in the past month, up 122 percent from just 60 units sold in June 2022. MoM sales dipped by 22 percent from 171 units sold in May 2023. VW Vento and Polo, which had 53 and 25 units sold respectively in June 2022, are no longer on sale.