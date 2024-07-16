Skoda VW Sales Breakup June 2024 – Taigun, Kushaq, Virtus, Slavia

In Skoda VW sales breakup June 2024 charts, it was only the VW Taigun that showed off positive YoY sales growth

Through the month of June 2024, passenger vehicle sales remained stagnant. Almost every automaker in India has detailed lack luster sales with some offering hefty discounts and some introducing price cuts to entice customers back into showrooms. Registrations were also on the decline while inventory levels of passenger vehicles also scaled to an all-time high, ranging from 62-67 days.

Speaking exclusively of Skoda and Volkswagen sales in the past month, both these automakers have posted negative YoY sales. The company also saw a de-growth on a MoM basis while VW sales remained flat.

Skoda Sales June 2024

Skoda Auto has revealed a 35% YoY de-growth in sales in June 2024 with each of its models Kushaq, Slavia and Kodiaq. Total sales stood at 2,566 units last month, relating to a 35% YoY decline when compared to 3,966 units sold in June 2023. MoM sales saw an 11% de-growth as against 2,884 units sold in May 2024.

Kushaq sales headed the company sales list with 1,198 unit sales, a 44% YoY decline over 2,133 units sold in June 2024. MoM sales performance was somewhat better with a 4% growth over 1,157 units sold in May 2024. VW Taigun and Skoda Kushaq however found mention on the list of compact SUV sales in June 2024, featuring at Nos. 6 and 7 respectively.

Slavia has also seen a 25% YoY and 20% MoM de-growth to 1,230 units. There had been 1,639 units and 1,538 units sold in June 2023 and May 2024 respectively. The 2024 Skoda Slavia facelift was spied on test drawing particular attention to its exterior and interior updates while it is also slated to come in with improved safety equipment.

Even Kodiaq SUV sales were on the ebb last month, down to 137 units and relating to a 29% YoY and 26% MoM de-growth. However, the new gen Kodiaq has also been spied on test with features that exude strong road presence.

Along with its petrol and diesel engine lineup, the new Kodiaq is also set to come in with plug-in hybrid and mild-hybrid powertrain options and will rival VW Tiguan Allspace and Jeep Meridian in its segment. The new Superb, re-launched in April 2024 had 1 unit sold last month, a 74% MoM decline over 4 units sold in May 2024.

Volkswagen Sales June 2024

Volkswagen sales also fell 4% YoY to 3,260 units, down from 3,394 units sold in June 2023. MoM sales remained flat, just 13 units lower from 3,273 units sold in May 2024. VW Taigun was the only model to post a YoY growth of 5% to 1,519 units in June 2024 up from 1,449 units sold in the same month last year.

MoM sales however fell by 3% as against 1,561 units sold in May 2024. VW Virtus sales though it suffered a YoY decline of 9%, experienced a 3% MoM growth to 1,656 units, up from 1,610 units sold in May 2024. Tiguan sales however, fell considerably by 36% YoY and 17% MoM to just 85 units in the past month.