Skoda VW Sales Breakup June 2025 – Kylaq Accounts For 71% Of Skoda Sales In Q2

Volkswagen Group’s brands Skoda and Volkswagen showed off good sales in June 2025. While Skoda received a 95% YoY growth, its MoM sales fell into the negative. On the other hand Volkswagen displayed lower YoY sales but displayed a more positive MoM performance. Skoda Kylaq, a relatively new comer to the company portfolio has been well received in Indian markets.

Skoda Sales Breakup June 2025

Skoda sales crossed the 5,000 unit mark in June 2025. Sales stood at 5,014 units, up by 95% over 2,566 units sold in June 2024. At that time, the Kylaq was not a part of the company portfolio, as the compact SUV was introduced in November. MoM sales however, fell into the red with a 26% decline from 6,740 unit sales of May 2025.

Skoda Kylaq topped sales charts with 3,196 unit sales even as it has suffered a 35% MoM decline from 4,949 units sold in May. It was followed by the Slavia which has seen a 34% YoY and 4% MoM de-growth to 896 units. Sales had been relatively stronger at 1,230 units in June 2024 and at 937 units in May.

Skoda Kushaq posted 792 unit sales last month and while it experienced a 34% YoY decline, sales grew by 23% over 644 units in a MoM basis. At no. 4, was Skoda Kodiaq with 130 unit sales, down by 5% over 137 units sold in June 2024 while MoM sales dipped by 38% from 208 units sold in May 2025.

Volkswagen Sales Breakup June 2025

Volkswagen sales stood at 3,089 units last month which was a 5% decline over 3,260 units sold in the same month last year. The company did experience an 8% MoM growth over 2,848 unit sales of May 2025. Volkswagen had the Virtus as its best-selling model last month. Sales improved both YoY and MoM by 7% and 4% respectively to 1,778 units. There had been 1,656 units and 1,707 units sold in June 2024 and May 2025 respectively.

Taigun at No. 2 in June 2025, saw its sales decline to 1,168 units, down by 23% when compared to 1,519 units sold in June 2024. However, MoM sales ended positively with a 4% increase from 1,126 units sold in May 2025. It was followed by the Golf with 138 unit sales. The new VW Golf GTI is being imported into India as CBU units. Sales of the Tiguan fell to just 5 units last month marking a 94% YoY and 67% MoM decline.

Skoda, Volkswagen Combined Sales June 2025

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India posted a robust 36.7% year-on-year growth in June 2025, selling 7,965 units compared to 5,826 units in June 2024. This growth was driven primarily by the strong debut of the all-new Skoda Kylaq, which contributed 3,196 units in its launch month alone. Among other performers, the VW Virtus saw a moderate 7.37% increase in sales. However, several models registered a decline, including the VW Taigun (-23.11%), Skoda Slavia (-27.15%), and Skoda Kushaq (-33.89%). The flagship models like the Kodiaq and Tiguan also saw marginal to steep declines. Despite the mixed performance across its lineup, the introduction of the Kylaq significantly boosted the group’s overall sales performance.

Skoda VW Sales Breakup Q2 2025

In Q2 CY25, Skoda posted an impressive 137.34% year-on-year growth, with sales rising from 8,029 units in Q2 CY24 to 19,056 units. This surge was primarily driven by the newly launched Kylaq, which contributed 13,509 units alone – accounting for almost 71% of the total company sales. However, the older models in Skoda’s portfolio saw declines — Slavia fell by 28.35%, Kushaq by 36.85%, and Kodiaq by 6.51%. The Superb, nearing the end of its lifecycle, recorded just 2 units in Q2.

On the other hand, Volkswagen India witnessed a 9.73% decline in Q2 YoY performance, with total sales dropping from 9,582 units to 8,650 units. While the Tiguan showed healthy growth of 14.41%, the Virtus and Taigun faced sharp drops of 28.71% and 62.37%, respectively. Combined, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India achieved a strong 57.32% YoY growth, with group sales rising from 17,611 units in Q2 CY24 to 27,706 units in Q2 CY25. The Kylaq alone accounted for nearly half of these volumes, helping offset declines across multiple existing models from both brands.