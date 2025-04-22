Skoda VW Sales Breakup Mar 2025 – Kylaq, Virtus, Taigun, Slavia, Kushaq

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Group (SAVWIPL), the parent group of Skoda and Volkswagen brands in India, reported a strong performance in March 2025, with total combined sales touching 10,960 units, marking a significant 73.12% year-on-year growth over 6,331 units sold in March 2024.

Skoda Sales Breakup March 2025

Skoda posted a strong sales performance in March 2025, thanks largely to the success of its newly launched sub 4m SUV, Kylaq. The company registered 7,422 units in domestic sales, marking a robust 164.88% year-on-year growth compared to 2,802 units sold in March 2024. The March tally also showed a 32.94% jump month-on-month over 5,583 units sold in February 2025.

Leading the charge was the Skoda Kylaq, which recorded 5,327 units in March 2025 alone. Having started sales in January this year, Kylaq has quickly emerged as a volume driver in the highly competitive sub-4m SUV segment. Its growing popularity has significantly boosted Skoda’s overall market presence.

Among the sedans, Slavia registered 1,185 units in March 2025, down by 12.74% from 1,358 units in March 2024, but up 31.52% from 901 units in February 2025. Meanwhile, the Kushaq saw a dip in both YoY and MoM figures, with 897 units sold in March 2025 compared to 1,293 units a year ago and 1,035 units in the previous month. The premium SUV Kodiaq posted modest sales of 13 units, slightly up from 10 units in February 2025, but significantly down from 136 units in March last year. The Superb, which is in a transition phase, reported zero units in March 2025, following just one unit sold in February and 15 units a year ago.

VW Sales Breakup March 2025

Volkswagen India closed March 2025 with 3,538 units sold, reflecting a marginal year-on-year growth of 0.26% over the 3,529 units sold in March 2024. While the overall YoY growth was modest, the company saw a healthy 13.76% increase month-on-month compared to 3,110 units sold in February 2025.

Virtus led the chart once again, clocking 1,947 units in March 2025, up by 5.41% YoY from 1,847 units and 5.99% MoM over 1,837 units in February. Taigun compact SUV also posted stable numbers with 1,590 units sold in March 2025 – almost identical to its 1,588 units in the same month last year. However, it recorded a strong 25.10% MoM jump from 1,271 units in February, hinting at renewed demand and traction in its segment.

On the premium end, the Volkswagen Tiguan managed just 1 unit in March, significantly down from 94 units YoY and 2 units MoM, showing a continued decline in sales for the premium SUV, possibly due to its niche positioning and recently launched R Line.

Skoda + VW Sales March 2025

Total sales have been largely driven by the phenomenal response to the new Skoda Kylaq, which contributed 5,327 units on its own, followed by consistent performers like the Volkswagen Virtus (1,947 units) and Taigun (1,590 units). Month-on-month, the group also recorded an impressive 26.08% growth over 8,693 units sold in February 2025, highlighting growing customer interest across both brands. While models like Slavia and Kushaq saw minor fluctuations, the overall momentum remains positive. This marks one of the strongest monthly performances for SAVWIPL in recent times, pushing total sales well past the 10,000-unit mark.