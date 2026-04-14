Skoda VW Sales Breakup March 2026 – Kylaq, Kushaq, Slavia, Virtus, Taigun

Skoda and Volkswagen have both witnessed rising MoM sales in March 2026 boosted by the Kylaq and facelifted Kushaq along with the Virtus

The overall passenger vehicle segment in India witnessed added momentum in March 2026, closing the financial year on a positive note. Most leading automakers announced significant gains on both a year-on-year (YoY) and month-on-month (MoM) basis. Strong market demand coupled with new product launches boosted sales.

Skoda and Volkswagen (VW) both with relatively smaller portfolios featured at numbers 7 and 12 on the OEM-wise list of automakers, showing stronger MoM sales but losing in terms of market share.

Skoda Sales Breakup March 2026

Skoda India sales stood at 7,928 units in March 2026, up 7% from 7,422 units in March 2025. MoM sales improved by 25% compared to 6,361 units in Feb 2026. Kylaq was the best-selling model in the company portfolio with 4,670 unit sales. However, it fell by 12% on a YoY basis, MoM sales grew by 3% from 4,533 units.

The facelifted Kushaq accounted for a 157% YoY growth to 2,307 units, surging by 25533% from just 9 units sold in Feb 2026. Slavia sales dipped to just 887 units, a 15% YoY and 47% MoM decline while the Kodiaq accounted for 64 unit sales in the past month with a 392% YoY gain. Its MoM sales performance was however in the red by 56%.

VW Sales Breakup March 2026

VW reported sales of 3,082 units in March 2026 marking a 13% YoY decline. Sales however, did increase by 17% on a MoM basis over 2,639 units in Feb 2026. The Virtus commanded most sales with 2,009 units sold last month. Sales of this sedan saw improved YoY demand by 3% from 1,947 units while MoM sales grew by 11% over 1,804 units.

The Taigun lost in sales numbers by as much as 43% on a YoY basis to 908 unit sales in the past month but showed off stronger momentum by 30% when compared to 698 unit sales of Feb 2026. The relatively new Tayron, a 3 row SUV, has added 120 units to the company’s sales tally for March 2026. It marked a healthy 6% growth from 113 unit sales of Feb 2026.

Tiguan sales were at 42 units compared to just 1 unit sold in the same month last year, marking an 83% growth over 23 units in Feb 2026. Golf GTI sales stood at 3 units with a 200% MoM surge from 1 unit sale.