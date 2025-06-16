Skoda, VW Sales Breakup May 2025 – Kylaq, Slavia, Kushaq, Virtus, Taigun

Skoda India’s sales in the month of May 2025 have garnered positive attention, largely due to the new Kylaq sub 4m SUV, which was launched in January 2025. Skoda India sales improved by 134% on a YoY basis to 6,740 units, up from 2,884 unit sales of May 2024. MoM sales however, dipped by 8% from 7,302 units sold in April 2025.

Skoda Sales Breakup May 2025

It was in Jan 2025 that Skoda commenced deliveries of the new Kylaq compact SUV. It has been well received by buyers in India as its sales numbers indicate. Kylaq sales stood at 4,949 units last month, commanding 74% of the company’s total sales. Kylaq, however, did suffer an 8% MoM decline over 5,364 units sold in April 2025.

Skoda Slavia sales declined by 39% YoY and 11% MoM to 937 units in May 2025. There had been 1,538 units and 1,048 units sold in May 2024 and April 2025 respectively. It was followed at No. 3 by the Kushaq compact SUV. Kushaq sales declined sharply by 44% YoY to 644 units, down from 1,157 unit sales of May 2024. YoY sales also dipped by 18% when compared to 783 units sold in April 2025.

The 2nd Generation Skoda Kodiaq, launched in April 2025, has experienced strong demand with 208 units sold in May 2025. This was a 12% YoY growth from 185 units sold in May 2024 while MoM sales were up 94% rising from 107 units sold in April 2025. Skoda also has the Superb in its portfolio. Sales were down to just 2 units last month marking a 50% YoY decline. There had been 0 sales in April 2025.

VW Sales Breakup May 2025

Volkswagen has three models in its company portfolio currently on sale in Indian markets. The Virtus, Taigun and Tiguan. The Virtus has just completed 3 years since launch in June 2022 and sales of this sedan has accounted for cumulatively sales of over 61,000 units in India.

VW sales stood at 2,848 units in May 2025. It suffered a 13% YoY decline from 3,273 units sold in May 2024. MoM sales remained flat with a 3 unit volume decline from 2,851 units sold in April 2025. VW has started deliveries of their two performance cars which were recently launched as CBUs – Golf GTI and Tiguan R Line.

The 5-star GNCAP rated Virtus saw its sales grow by 6% both on a YoY and MoM basis to 1,707 units. There had been 1,610 units sold in May 2024 while in April 2025 the company sold 1,605 units of the Virtus. At No. 2 was the VW Taigun. Sales declined sharply to 1,126 units last month, down by 28% from 1,561 unit sales of May 2024. MoM sales too fell by 3% over 1,155 units sold in April 2025.

VW Tiguan saw significantly lower demand as sales dipped to just 15 units in the past month. This was an 85% YoY decline from 102 units sold in May 2024. MoM sales dipped by 84% from 91 units sold in the previous month.

Skoda, VW Combined Sales May 2025

Taking into account combined sales of Skoda Auto Volkswagen India Group (SAVWIPL), the parent group of Skoda and Volkswagen brands in India, sales grew to 9,588 units in May 2025, up from 6,157 unit sales of May 2024. However, in April 2025, combined sales had surpassed the 10,000 unit mark at 10,153 units, relating to a 565 unit volume decline. Sales in March 2025 had also been well above this 10k mark at 10,960 units.