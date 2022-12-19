Skoda, VW Sales Breakup Nov 2022 – Slavia, Kushaq, Taigun Virtus

Skoda Slavia and Kushaq have been two consistent top sellers on the sales lists each month with both posting outstanding sales growth

Skoda was the 9th best-selling OEM on the sales list in November 2022. Sales increased 102 percent on a YoY basis to 4,433 units, up from 2,196 units sold in Nov 2021. MoM sales also saw a 31 percent increase from 3,389 units sold in Oct 2022.

Skoda Slavia topped the sales list with 2,022 units sold last month. This was a 47 percent MoM growth from 1,376 units sold in Oct 2022. Skoda Slavia midsize premium sedan, which was introduced in Indian markets earlier this year takes on the Honda City, Maruti Ciaz, and Hyundai Verna.

Skoda Sales Breakup Nov 2022

Skoda Auto noted YoY and MoM growth for its Kushaq 5 seater SUV to 2,009 units, up 7 percent from 1,876 units. It was also a 19 percent MoM growth from 1,691 units sold in Oct 2022. More recently, Skoda Kushaq has received a 5 Star rating in both adult and child safety points with a rating of 71.64/83. The Kushaq Anniversary Edition has been recently spied and has been detailed in a walkaround video.

There were 160 units of the Skoda Superb sold in the past month. This was a 54 percent YoY growth from 104 units sold in Nov 2021 and a 12 percent MoM growth from 143 units sold in Oct 2022. Of the Kodiaq, the company sold 138 units last month relating to a 151 percent MoM growth from 55 units sold in Oct 2022. This is the 2022 Kodiaq facelift that we are talking about which was launched earlier this year as a part of the company’s India 2.0 strategy. It is priced at Rs 35 – 37.5 lakhs (ex-showroom) and competes with the MG Gloster and Toyota Fortuner in its segment.

Skoda Octavia sales dip YoY by 46 percent and MoM by 16 percent to 104 units from 194 units and 124 units sold in Nov 2021 and Oct 2022 respectively. The Skoda Rapid, of which the company had sold 22 units in Nov 2021, has been discontinued.

Volkswagen Sales Breakup Nov 2022

Volkswagen has posted a 13.2 percent YoY growth with sales of 3,570 units in Nov 2022 while MoM sales increased by 1.7 percent from 3,510 units sold in Oct 2022. The company currently commands a 1.1 percent market share, down 0.2 percent from 1.3 percent held in Nov 2021.

Topping sales charts was the Taigun with 1,979 units sold in Nov 2022. This was as against 2,849 units sold in Nov 2021. MoM sales fell by 16 percent from 2,355 units sold in Oct 2022. Volkswagen Taigun competes with Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor and also takes on the Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota HyRyder in its segment.

VW Virtus sales increased 41 percent MoM to 1,515 units in Nov 2022 from 1,072 units sold in Oct 2022. This made-in-India car has received a 5 star rating in Latin NCAP. It is based on the MQB A0 IN platform and is offered with a total of 6 airbags along with active safety features and equipment.

Tiguan sales were down to 76 units, down from 83 units sold in Oct 2022 relating to an 8 percent MoM de-growth while there was also the Vento, Polo and T-Roc on this list last year but all three have since been discontinued.