Skoda, VW Sales Breakup Oct 2025 – Kylaq, Slavia, Virtus, Taigun, Kushaq

Skoda announced its highest sales ever in Oct 2025 while Volkswagen reported highest ever sales for Virtus sedan

Skoda Auto and Volkswagen India, featuring at Nos. 7 and 11 on the list of best-selling automakers in India in Oct 2025, have both announced improved sales on a MoM basis. Skoda, with a market share of 1.8% also achieved its highest ever monthly sales which surged 102% while for Volkswagen, which commands a 0.9% market share, saw its Virtus sales reach new heights.

Skoda India Sales Breakup Oct 2025

Skoda India accounted for sales of 8,252 units in Oct 2025. This was a phenomenal 102% YoY growth from 4,079 unit sales of Oct 2024. MoM sales also increased by 24% over 6,636 units sold in Sept 2025.

With the Kylaq, Kushaq and Kodiaq, Skoda now offers an SUV in every segment, while in the sedan segment it has the Slavia and Octavia. In Oct 2025, Skoda India introduced the new Octavia RS sedan which was a limited run of 100 units and sold out in just 20 minutes of opening order books. It was the Kylaq sub-4-meter SUV that topped sales charts last month with 5,078 unit sales. Launched towards the end of last year, with deliveries commencing from early this year, Kylaq has become Skoda’s best seller. Last month it reported a 15% MoM growth from 4,398 unit sales of Sept 2025.

Skoda Slavia finished at No. 2 on sales charts with 1,648 units sold in the past month marking a 1% YoY and 23% MoM growth. There had been 1,637 units and 1,339 units sold in Oct 2024 and Sept 2025 respectively. Skoda Kushaq sales dipped 45% on a YoY basis to 1,219 units while MoM sales ended significantly higher by 59% over 769 units of Sept 2025. Buyers showed particular attention to the Kodiaq in Oct 2025 with 305 units sold, marking a 46% YoY and 135% MoM growth. Octavia sales stood at 2 units.

VW Sales Breakup Oct 2025

Volkswagen sales dipped 9% in Oct 2025 to 4,048 units. This was a decline from 4,458 unit sales in the same month last year. MoM sales however surged by 46% over 2,780 units in Sept 2025. Volkswagen Virtus sedan achieved its highest monthly sales with 2,453 units sold during the past month. This was a 4% rise over 2,351 units sold in Oct 2024 while MoM sales surged by 49% as compared to 1,648 units of Sept 2025.

While Tiguan sales declined to 1,560 units from 2,028 units of Oct 2024, it did see a notable rise of 40% when compared to 1,114 unit sales of Sept 2025. It was followed by the VW Taigun with 33 units sold last month, a 58% YoY decline but a sizable 94% rise on a MoM basis. VW Golf accounted for 2 unit sales last month, an increase from 1 unit sold in Sept 2025.

Skoda, VW Combined Sales Oct 2025

The combined sales of Skoda and Volkswagen stood at 12,300 units, marking a significant increase from the previous year when 8,537 units were sold. It was also a healthy MoM increase over 9,416 unit sales of Sept 2025, marking the brands strongest single month sales in Indian markets.