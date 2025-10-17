Skoda VW Sales Breakup Sept 2025 – Kylaq, Slavia, Kushaq, Virtus, Taigun

Skoda India ended September 2025 on a strong note, climbing to No. 8 in OEM rankings with sales buoyed by the success of the new Kylaq SUV and reduced prices following the GST 2.0 tax revision. The Kylaq has resonated well with Indian buyers as a premium family SUV offering robust features, high safety standards, and strong value-for-money appeal. Skoda’s market share improved to 1.8%, supported by rising month-on-month demand across most models. In contrast, Volkswagen slipped to No. 11 with a declining 0.7% market share, led by the Virtus sedan as its top performer amid YoY and MoM declines.

Skoda India Sales Breakup Sep 2025

Skoda reported total sales of 6,636 units in September 2025, marking a sharp 101% YoY growth from 3,301 units in September 2024 and a 33% MoM increase over 4,971 units sold in August 2025. The Kylaq continued its strong momentum with 4,398 units sold — a 42% MoM jump — making it the brand’s best-selling model. Since its launch in November 2024, the Kylaq has helped rejuvenate Skoda’s SUV lineup, competing strongly in the compact SUV space.

The Slavia sedan recorded 1,339 units, down 4% YoY, but posted an impressive 33% MoM gain, showing stable sedan demand. Meanwhile, the Kushaq saw a slowdown with 769 units, down 56% YoY, as customers await the upcoming 2026 facelift currently undergoing high-altitude testing alongside the VW Taigun facelift. The Kodiaq registered 130 units, a 7% YoY dip, but achieved 73% MoM growth. Skoda expanded its performance portfolio with the Octavia RS, priced from Rs 49.99 lakh, ex-sh.

VW India Sales Breakup Sep 2025

Volkswagen India posted 2,780 units in September 2025, down 18% YoY from 3,394 units last year, though slightly up 2% MoM from 2,718 units in August. Despite recent price cuts across its lineup due to GST 2.0 revisions — including imported models like the Golf GTI and Tiguan R-Line — overall demand remained muted.

The Virtus led VW’s chart with 1,648 units, a marginal decline from 1,697 units YoY. The Taigun followed with 1,114 units, reflecting a 31% YoY drop but an 11% MoM recovery. Larger models struggled — the Tiguan sold just 17 units, while the Golf recorded only one unit, down 97% MoM.

Skoda and VW sales Q3 2025

In Q3 2025, Skoda Auto India registered a strong year-on-year growth of 109.89%, selling 17,161 units compared to 8,176 units in the same period last year. The newly launched Skoda Kylaq led the charge with 10,874 units, contributing a massive 63.36% share to the brand’s total quarterly sales. The Slavia maintained steady demand with a modest 6.32% growth, while the Kushaq and Kodiaq witnessed declines of 43.33% and 40.76% respectively. Overall, the strong performance of the Kylaq and consistent sedan demand helped Skoda more than double its quarterly volume, marking one of its best quarters in recent years.

For Volkswagen India, Q3 2025 saw a dip in overall sales, with 8,711 units sold against 10,378 units in Q3 2024, reflecting a 16.06% decline. The Virtus remained the top-selling model, contributing 58.76% of VW’s total volumes despite a marginal 4.12% drop year-on-year. Meanwhile, the Taigun recorded a sharper 28.34% decline, indicating softer SUV demand relative to Skoda’s new offerings. Interestingly, the Golf, likely part of a small CBU batch, added 97 units, while Tiguan volumes reduced significantly.