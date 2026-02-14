Skoda VW Sales Jan 2026 – Kylaq, Slavia, Virtus, Taigun, Kushaq

Skoda and Volkswagen ranked 9th and 11th respectively on the OEM-wise sales charts for January 2026. Despite operating with a relatively limited portfolio in India, both brands continue to draw steady buyer interest, supported by strong performers such as Skoda Kylaq, Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus.

Going forward, Skoda is preparing to strengthen its presence with the Slavia facelift, while Volkswagen is gearing up to introduce Tayron R Line as its flagship SUV in India. The Tayron will be positioned in the full-size SUV segment with a 7-seat layout.

Skoda Sales Breakup – January 2026

Skoda Auto India reported sales of 5,730 units in January 2026, registering a 39% year-on-year growth over 4,133 units sold in January 2025. On a month-on-month basis, sales improved by 3% compared to 5,567 units in December 2025. Kylaq emerged as the highest-selling Skoda model with 3,220 units. While this reflects a 12% YoY decline, it saw a sharp 159% MoM increase, indicating strong recovery in demand.

Slavia sedan posted 1,946 units, marking a healthy 29% YoY and 174% MoM growth. Kushaq sales, however, declined to 434 units during the month. Meanwhile, Kodiaq recorded 139 units, reflecting a significant 1,290% YoY growth compared to just 10 units in January 2025, albeit on a low base. The upcoming Slavia facelift is expected to bring feature enhancements, updated technology and additional safety upgrades. Launch is anticipated between October and December 2026.

Volkswagen Sales Breakup – January 2026

Volkswagen recorded 2,710 units in January 2026, witnessing both YoY and MoM declines. Virtus remained the brand’s strongest contributor with 1,881 units. It registered 5% YoY growth, although MoM sales declined by 21%.

Taigun followed with 790 units, reflecting a notable decline in volumes. Tiguan recorded 34 units, a sharp YoY jump from just 1 unit in January 2025, though MoM sales were down 66%. Additionally, Volkswagen sold 5 units of Tayron during the month.

Volkswagen is expected to generate fresh interest with updated versions of Taigun and Virtus. The Taigun facelift is currently under testing, while the Virtus facelift is scheduled for launch later this year. The upcoming Tayron SUV, likely to be brought via the CBU route, will compete in the premium SUV segment alongside Skoda Kodiaq.