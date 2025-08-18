Skoda VW Sales July 2025 – Kylaq, Kushaq, Slavia, Taigun Virtus, Golf

Skoda India has posted outstanding sales growth in July 2025 boosted by the new Kylaq while VW Tiguan was also in stronger MoM demand

Skoda Auto India has witnessed overwhelming demand for the new 2025 Kylaq in July 2025. The company sold a total of 5,554 units in the past month, relating to a hefty 164% YoY growth while its MoM sales too improved by 11%. Its German counterpart, Volkswagen saw its YoY sales decline by 6% to 3,212 units while its MoM sales grew by 4%.

Skoda Auto Sales July 2025

Skoda, with a 5 model lineup, that includes the Kylaq, Kushaq, Slavia, Kodiaq and Superb had the recently introduced 2025 Kylaq as its best-selling model last month. Sales stood at 3,377 units with was a 6% MoM growth from 3,196 unit sales of June 2025. The company also celebrated its 25th anniversary in India and brought in limited editions of Skoda Kushaq, Kylaq, and Slavia.

Slavia sales were at 1,168 units recording a 47% YoY and 30% MoM growth while Kushaq sales declined by 16% on a YoY basis with 901 units sold last month. There had been 1,070 units sold in July 2024. MoM sales ended more positively with a 14% growth from 792 units sold in June 2025. Skoda Kodiaq, a 7 seater SUV, has not seen much demand as sales declined by 56% YoY and by 18% MoM to 106 units. There had been 240 units sold in July 2024 and 130 unit sales in June 2025. Superb sales were at 2 units last month.

The Skoda Kushaq is also set to receive a facelift while the new Slavia and Virtus facelifts are also a part of the company’s forthcoming plans. Likewise, the new Volkswagen Taigun has also been spotted on test rounds.

VW Model-wise Sales Breakup July 2025

Volkswagen had the Taigun as its top selling model last month with 1,327 unit sales. This was a 15% YoY de-growth from 1,564 units sold in July 2024. MoM sales ended more positively with a 14% improvement over 1,168 units sold in June 2025. Virtus was at No. 2 with 2% YoY and 1% MoM growth to 1,797 units. There had been 1,766 units and 1,778 units sold in July 2024 and June 2025 respectively.

Golf sales declined sharply. There were 138 units sold in June 2025 which dipped to just 60 units in July 2025 marking a 57% MoM decline. Tiguan sales on the other hand, which stood at 28 units last month, while it posted a sharp 64% YoY de-growth, has witnessed a massive 460% MoM growth from just 5 unit sales of June 2025.

Skoda, VW Sales Breakup July 2025

Taking into account total sales of Skoda and VW, numbers stood at 8,766 units last month which was a 59.9% YoY growth over 5,510 unit sales of July 2024. MoM sales also ended positively with a 10.06% improvement from 7,965 unit sales of June 2025. YoY sales saw all but the Kodiaq record positive sales.