Skoda Yeti SUV Could Make A Comeback In India – CEO Klaus Zelmer

India being an important market for Skoda, introducing new products is critical to sustaining the sales momentum

In a development that may delight Skoda fans, there’s a possibility that Skoda Yeti could make a comeback. While the new Yeti may not make it to Europe, launch in India and other developing markets is being evaluated. This was revealed by Skoda CEO Klaus Zelmer in a recent interview with German publication Auto Motor Und Sport.

All-new Skoda Yeti – What to expect?

While the new Skoda Yeti will get a modern makeover, it is expected to retain its signature features. For example, the boxy profile and rugged aesthetics will be carried forward, albeit in a more contemporary format. The discontinued model had various other USPs such as a strong road presence, roomy interiors, 4X4 capability and a robust 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine. New-gen Skoda Yeti is likely to get a petrol engine option.

Due to upcoming stricter emission norms, a diesel option is unlikely for the new Yeti. All Skoda cars currently available in India are equipped with petrol engine options. It remains to be seen exactly which petrol engine is offered for the new Yeti in India. One option could be the 1.5-litre TSI engine currently in use with Skoda Kushaq. It generates 150 PS and is mated to an automatic 7-speed DSG transmission.

Focus on presenting something fresh

Skoda’s current portfolio of dynamic SUVs and elegant sedans have emerged as popular options. However, there’s a feeling that a monotony in design could be emerging. Especially for cars that share the same platform such as Kushaq and the newly launched Kylaq. Both these SUVs are based on the MQB A0 IN platform. By introducing a distinctively styled model such as the Yeti, Skoda can target a broader segment of users. It will also ensure that Skoda fans can experience something truly unique.

Although Yeti was not among the top selling SUVs in its class in India, it did have a niche fan following. Klaus Zellmer, the CEO of Skoda, has similar feelings. During a podcast, Klaus had stated that he is a big fan of Skoda Yeti. He also said that he was thinking about reintroducing Yeti for India and other developing markets. In the company’s lineup, the new Yeti will be positioned above the Kushaq. It will be larger in comparison to the discontinued model.

Upgraded equipment list, top NCAP ratings

With the new Skoda Yeti, the equipment list will undergo some major updates. It is now seven years since the Yeti was discontinued in 2017. A lot has changed in terms of consumer expectations and tech advancements. Considering these factors, the new-gen Yeti is likely to get a large touchscreen infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster. Other probable additions will be wireless charger, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a sunroof.

Skoda’s focus on safety will continue to reflect in the new Yeti. Existing Skoda cars like Kushaq and Slavia have received 5-star ratings in Global NCAP crash tests. Even the original Yeti model tested 2010 by Euro NCAP had scored a 5-star rating. Something similar is expected with the new-gen Skoda Yeti. ADAS is expected to be part of the safety package with the higher variants.

