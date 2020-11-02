Sonalika Tractors Records Highest Ever Production, Deliveries In Oct 2020

19,000 Sonalika Tractors and 10,018 Rotavators delivered in October 2020

Sonalika Tractors has plenty to write home about this October 2020. In a new milestone, the manufacturer has delivered a whopping 19k tractor units. This is the highest ever tractor delivery in a single month for the company. Production was at an all time high at 15,218 units last month.

Sales momentum is ongoing on the back of unprecedented growth through H1 FY21. For the period, Apr-Sept ’20, FY21 H1 sales stood at 63,561 Tractors and 26,530 Implements. For the company, this was its highest ever sales in H1. In fact, prior to an all time high sales report in Oct ’20, September 2020 sales is now the second best sales ever.

At last report of course it was the best ever performance for the company at 51.4 percent sales growth with 17,704 unit sales. The period of high sales activity is in tandem with industry reports of overall farm equipment and tractor sales growth.

Improving Sales Regularly

Furthermore, the momentum that has been built at Sonalika sees the company keep bettering its already high sales. Given the trend, it can be expected that the ongoing festive season may bring more good news for Sonalika, and November sales could be even better. As with festivities, the season has always been bountiful in terms of sales, and this year things are turning out to be better than previous festive seasons.

Raman Mittal, Executive Director, Sonalika Group, said, “We have created magnificent history together by delivering 19,000 Sonalika Tractors and 10,018 Rotavators, making it highest ever retail across India in October’20, the beginning of festive season. We are thankful to our farmers for the overwhelming response to our tractors and rotavators. ”

Domestic tractor billing

For the month, domestic tractor billing grew 13.3 percent. This is much higher than industry average estimated at 7.5 percent. Cumulative billing (Apr- Oct’20) grew at 28.7 percent, the highest in tractor industry.

Sonalika Tractors had used the previous 6 months to be prepared for the ongoing festive season. Sonalika Tractor’s portfolio is wide and ranges from 20-120 HP, alongwith over 70+ implements range. Designed to enhance farm productivity, the range is well accepted by farmers. It’s recently launched premium tractor series Tiger has been well accepted for performance and design.

Sonalika Tractors range

The upgraded Sikandar DLX series is gaining pace and popularity and is high on delivery. This is further topped by comfort. Mahabali and Chhatrapati are a customisable range for regional farming requirements. Collectively, the four next-gen tractor models are expected to contribute about 20-25 percent of overall sales, meaning they contribute significantly in leading the farm mechanisation in India.

And there’s more good news. Despite highest ever production, Sonalika Tractors dealt with stock out situation across depots and dealerships. Which means there’s more demand than supply now. The manufacturer is geared up to meet growing demand, and is currently focused on Dhanteras/Diwali deliveries.