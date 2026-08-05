Sorento Launch 4th Sep – Kia’s First Hybrid For India, New Flagship ICE SUV

Kia Sorento will be introduced in India with strong hybrid and diesel powertrain options

Aiming to more aggressively target the premium segment, Kia is readying the Sorento SUV for India. Test mules have been spotted frequently and interior features were recently revealed in spy shots. Sorento will take on rivals like MG Majestor, Volkswagen Tayron, Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq and Jeep Meridian. Pre bookings are already open and the launch date has been confirmed for 4th September.

Kia Sorento – Design and features

Dimensionally, Kia Sorento will be around 4,815 mm long, 1,900 mm wide and 1,695 mm tall. It will have a wheelbase of 2,815 mm. Sorento has a striking presence, featuring a larger blacked-out grille, chrome accents, sharp LED DRLs, vertically stacked headlamps and a dual-tone bumper. Side profile has circular wheel arches, sporty alloy wheels and blacked-out B and C pillars.

A gently sloping roofline lends a sporty aesthetic to the SUV. There’s chrome garnish on the windows, conventional body-coloured door handles and dual-tone ORVMs with integrated turn indicators. At the rear, Sorento gets vertically stacked tail lamps with distinctive detailing, a shark fin antenna, a raked windshield, roof mounted spoiler and a dual-tone bumper.

Interior, equipment

India-spec Kia Sorento was recently spied, revealing a number of important features. This test mule has captain seats in the second row, which presents the possibility that both 6-seat and 7-seat versions of the Sorento will be available in India. A dual-tone black and brown leather interior has been used with the SUV.

Other key features include a curved panoramic display, comprising the infotainment and digital instrument cluster. The SUV has a multifunction steering wheel, paddle shifters and dedicated controls for audio, phone, ADAS functions and instrument cluster settings. Centre console has a rotary gear selector for Reverse, Neutral, Drive and Park. A secondary rotary dial has also been provided for selecting terrain and traction modes.

Sorento has various other premium features such as a wireless charger, ventilated front and second row seats, Bose premium audio system and Boss Mode function. Safety kit includes features like electronic parking brake, hill descent control, auto hold and a 360 degree camera. A comprehensive range of ADAS features will be available.

Powertrain options

Kia Sorento will be available with a 1.6-litre turbo petrol strong hybrid setup and a 2.2-litre diesel powertrain. This will be Kia’s first strong hybrid for the Indian market. Globally, the strong hybrid version of Sorento combines a 1.6-litre 4-cylinder turbo petrol engine with an electric motor. Combined output is 241 PS and 380 Nm. Sorento hybrid could get a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Sorento diesel variant could borrow the 2.2-litre engine from the Carnival MPV. Onboard the Carnival, this engine generates 193 PS and 441 Nm of torque. It is paired to an 8-speed automatic transmission. Kia Sorento will be imported as a CKD and assembled in India. It could be introduced in the price range of around Rs 40 lakh to Rs 45 lakh.