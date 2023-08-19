Splendor, Activa (50+ 2Ws) Petrol To Electric Modification Kit – RTO Approved

EV conversion kits will play a key role in accelerating the transition to a fully electric ecosystem

While there are several players in electric two-wheeler manufacturing, only a few enterprises are working on ICE-to-EV conversions. In the latter group, one of the leading players is Mumbai-based EV start-up GoGoA1. As the company’s initial products have received good response, GoGoA1 is now looking to scale up its operations.

When GoGoA1 started operations, EV conversion kits were available for only a few models. This probably acted as a limiting factor. The full potential of the ICE-to-EV conversion idea can be achieved when most of the two-wheeler models can be covered. That’s exactly what GoGoA1 is focusing on now.

GoGoA1 RTO approved EV conversion kits for 50+ models

Once the basic platform is perfected, the EV conversion kits can be readied for various two-wheeler models. There will only be some minor tweaks for each model, which can be easily managed. One of the best things about GoGoA1 EV conversion kits for two-wheelers is that these are RTO approved. So, users won’t be required to spend time at RTO offices to get approval for their converted two-wheelers.

With GoGoA1 EV conversion kits now available for more than 50 popular models, it seems to cover most of the two-wheeler brands generally seen on the streets. GoGoA1 EV conversion kits are available for most of the leading two-wheeler brands such as Hero-Honda, Honda and Hero MotoCorp. EV conversion kits are available for both motorcycles and scooters, including 5 different variants of Honda Activa scooter.

GoGoA1 EV conversion kits come with the promise of easy installation and long battery life. The company utilizes patented design for its EV conversion kits and components. The company has forayed into other related segments such as renting electric scooters. GoGoA1 also offers car electric conversion kits and battery swapping systems.

GoGoA1 EV conversion kit prices

GoGoA1 EV conversion kit prices are mentioned on their website. For example, one of the conversion kits for Honda Activa is priced at Rs 19,000. There are separate charges for the battery, IoT and charger. For a motorcycle, the conversion kit is priced at Rs 29,999. Battery, IoT, charger and RTO costs will be additional. Performance and range will depend on the type of kit chosen by the customer.

GoGoA1 is expecting a huge demand for conversions in the coming years. One reason is that the government has mandated 100% electrification of two-wheelers being used for commercial applications. This target has to be achieved by 2027. GoGoA1 feels that mass scale EV conversions will help create thousands of job opportunities. All while creating a cleaner, greener planet.

To scale-up its operations, GoGoA1 is in the process of raising $1 million (Rs 10 crore). This will be a Pre-Series A funding round. The funds will be utilized towards expansion and growth and R&D activities.