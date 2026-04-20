Sportier Triumph Bonneville 400 Spied Testing – Multiple Variants Likely

Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto are working on a new retro and classic motorcycle to take on the supremely successful Royal Enfield Classic 350. The model in question draws inspiration from Triumph Bonneville T100 and T120 and it could be called Bonneville 400. It has been spied abroad and then in India too.

Now, a new Triumph Bonneville 400 test mule has been spied, which is slightly different than the unit spied before. This new test mule is sportier and seems to get a headlight cowl too, for a more Roadster look. Let’s check out the possibilities.

Sportier Triumph Bonneville 400 Spied Testing

A sportier version of the upcoming Triumph Bonneville 400 (name not confirmed) has been spied testing in India on public roads. This suggests that Triumph and Bajaj might launch Bonneville 400 in multiple variants to appeal to a wider range of audiences. Rivals offer a similar strategy as well.

This particular test mule might be priced slightly lower than the previously spied Bonneville 400 test mule with multiple chrome highlights. These include chrome rear grab rail, chrome handlebar, chrome exhaust and a silver finish on engine casing. All or most of these are missing in this latest test mule.

Also, there seems to be a headlight cowl at the front in the latest test mule suggesting that a slight Roadster-like appearance is likely. Previous test mule with Chrome highlights was missing a tail light, which can be seen with the latest test mule, which is neatly mounted on the rear fender. Pea-shooter exhaust and rear grab rail get a matte black finish.

What to expect?

Bonneville 400 is the first Triumph 400 range of motorcycles to get a twin rear shock absorber suspension setup with a new subframe. Instrument cluster on Triumph Bonneville 400 will be an all-new unit. It is circular in shape and it seems like a fully digital unit which could be a crisp TFT screen or a simpler LCD unit.

While it is not visible, we wish the base variant of Triumph Bonneville 400 gets an analogue tacho and speedo, for that charming retro appeal. Further accentuating its retro look are RSU telescopic front forks with fork gaiters, wire-spoke wheels with tube-type tyres, a retro single-piece seat circular headlights and other elements.

There are disc brakes at both ends and dual-channel ABS is expected. Just like the latest updated Triumph 400 range, upcoming Triumph Bonneville 400 will come with a 398cc engine for global markets and a 349cc engine for India. One can speculate that the power and torque metrics will be similar to Speed T4, mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

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