SsangYong Korando eMotion Debuts – New J100 Electric SUV Teased

SsangYong has been incurring heavy losses for past few years and future electric products hold key for this foreign Mahindra entity

Ssangyong has officially introduced its first electric vehicle (EV) in the form of Korando e-Motion. The battery-powered electric SUV is slated to go on sale in international markets later this year. It is based on the same Mahindra Electric Scalable and Modular Architecture (MESMA) platform which is also set to underpin the upcoming Mahindra XUV300 Electric.

The subcompact electric UV was first showcased by the Indian carmaker at the last edition of AutoExpo in 2020. Apart from these two models, the MESMA platform will also underpin SsangYong’s new Tivoli EV which was spotted testing last year. It should be noted that the regular XUV300 is based on the IC engine-powered Tivoli.

Specifications & Features

The modular MESMA architecture boasts a low-set, lithium-ion battery pack that can support multi-motor configurations. SsangYong Korando Electric SUV will be powered by a 61.5kWh battery pack supplied by LG Chem. The Korean carmaker claims a range of 420km on the outdated NEDC cycle in a single charge. As per the new WLTP cycle, the electric crossover is expected to offer a more humble single-charge range of 322km depending on the conditions and driving style.

While exact specifications of the electric motor are yet to be revealed, it is said to deliver an output close to 190 bhp with SsangYong promising ‘best-in-class’ acceleration and a top speed around 152kph.

The battery-powered Korando is expected to offer a spacious cabin, along with a host of creature comforts such as a multifunctional steering wheel, auto climate control and a touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity facilities. In terms of safety, the SUV will offer multiple airbags, parking sensors, ABS with EBD, a rear-view camera and crash sensors.

Exterior Styling

Coming to its exterior styling, Korando e-Motion wears an uncanny resemblance with the XUV300 Electric prototype showcased at Auto Expo last year. It gets some styling tweaks to distinguish itself from its ICE-powered sibling. These include a closed front grille to aid aerodynamics, a muscular hood and a smooth flowing front bumper.

Other notable highlights include blacked-out B-pillars, roof rails, designer alloy wheels, vertically stacked fog lamps and circular black wheel arch cladding. However, the most attractive highlights are the blue detailings sprayed across the lower front bumper, indicator-mounted ORVMs and bottom of the rear door panels.

Expected Price

The new Korando Electric is expected to go on sale in European markets starting August this year, followed by United Kingdom. In UK, it is expected to carry a price tag of around £30,000 (approx. INR 31 lakh). Production of the electric crossover commenced on June 14 but due to the ongoing crisis of shortage of semiconductor chips, its home launch had to be delayed. It will rival the likes of Hyundai Kona electric and MG ZS EV.

Next Electric SUV

SsangYong will continue to launch more electric vehicles in the future. The next in line is codenamed J100, sketches of the same can ben seen in images above. Launch is scheduled for 2022 and will sit below the larger Rexton SUV. This will be followed by the launch of electric pickup truck by 2023/24.