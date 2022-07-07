SsangYong Torres SUV First Real World Photos – 170 Bhp, AWD, KRW 27.4m (Rs 16 L)

SsangYong Torres is set to redefine SUVs by merging modern and old-school philosophies

A few days ago, SsangYong revealed their Torres SUV digitally. Built on their new platform, Torres sits between the Korando and Rexton in the company lineup. Now, at the official launch, new SsangYong Torres has made its first public debut, at an event in South Korea.

Torres is expected to retain Ssanyong’s heritage which differentiates it from other SUVs in the South Korean automaker’s product lineup. It is the first vehicle from SsangYong to feature their new design philosophy known as ‘Powered by Toughness’.

SsangYong Torres SUV – Design & Features

Front design embodies a strong SUV presence in the form of bold and powerful lines. Highlights in the front include a 6-slat grille, LED projector headlights, attractive LED DRLs, and LED fog lamps. The way its front fascia comes together, it reminds us of current-gen Mitsubishi Pajero Sport.

Side profile is very strong, bold and has a typical SUV profile. Lower trims get 17” alloy wheels as standard and higher trims get 18” alloy wheels. It also gets optional 20” alloy wheels. There is also a lockable compartment on the outside, giving the SUV a muscular look.

SsangYong has given Torres, Range Rover inspired tail-lights. At the rear, it also gets a hexagon-shaped design element mimicking a spare wheel cover. But is it a spare wheel cover? No. Torres gets a top-hinged tailgate and not a side-hinged one. It is just a design element SsangYong chose to implement. Like a fake exhaust trend that’s currently popular with manufacturers.

On the inside, it gets two touchscreens stacked on top of each other tilted towards the driver. A 12.3” screen for infotainment and another 8” screen control panel for car functions. It also gets a digital driver’s instrumentation too. The cabin looks plush overall and is made of high-quality materials. The interior gets 4 colour choices, Black, Khaki, Light Gray and Brown.

SsangYong Torres SUV gets advanced features like TPMS, auto high beam and more. They also get ADAS features like adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, blind-spot assist, auto emergency braking and more. Torres also gets some useful features as standard from the base model like, leatherette upholstery, heated front seats, heated steering wheel wrapped in leather, and climate control.

Powertrain & Pricing

It gets a 5-seat layout with a huge 703L boot which can be extended to 839L if the parcel tray is removed. If that is not enough, the rear seats can be folded to accommodate 1662L. Power is via a 1.5L e-XGDi150T turbo-petrol engine with mild-hybrid tech that is capable of producing 170 bhp and 280 Nm. It is mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission.

SsangYong Torres SUV can be had with 7 colour options, Forest Green, Iron metal, Platinum Gray, Cherry Red, Dandy Blue, Space Black and Grand White. It also gets dual-tone choices too. The pricing starts from 27.4 million Won (approx Rs. 16.2 lakh) and goes up to 30.2 million Won (approx Rs. 18.37 lakh). In terms of product placement, Torres slots between Korando and Rexton.

SsangYong is not expected to bring this to Indian shores as Mahindra is set to sell their stake in the company. But will we see any part of the Torres in future Mahindra SUVs? Only time will tell.