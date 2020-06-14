Statewise 3 wheeler sales May 2020 – Declines by 96.34%

In May 2020, Indian three-wheeler sales hit just 1,881 units and faced a massive decline of 96.34% due to COVID-19

As India entered its fourth stage of COVID-19 lockdown protocols in early May, the government allowed businesses operating in green and orange zones to operate with adherence to recommended safety guidelines. In the two months prior to it, the Indian automotive industry faced the worst in recent history. Domestic sales in April 2020 virtually hit zero units and manufacturers witnessed immense losses.

Major brands also introduced online sales platforms to encourage customers to buy products while maintaining social distancing. Thanks to such media and lockdown relaxations, sales are gradually picking up but still remain nowhere close to the pre-COVID trend. In May 2020, a total of 2,02,697 vehicles were registered in the country as per Vahan 4 analysis (excludes Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana and the UT islands). This is a substantial drop of 88.87% compared to May 2019.

If we look at the three-wheeler market, only 1,881 units (-96.34%) were sold across the country in comparison to 51,430 units a year before. Here is a state-wise analysis of Indian three-wheeler sales (registered) in May 2020:

Coming at the top position is the South Indian state of Karnataka which registered 336 units in May 2020 and witnessed a massive fall of 91.54%. The Northeastern state of Tripura made an impressive growth of 225.93% to hit 264 units and reach 2nd. Uttar Pradesh followed close at 259 units, with a 96.61% decline.

Kerala contributed 221 units to the chart, also facing a major fall of 91.10%. Assam and Odisha were the only ones on the chart to attain sales in the range of hundreds, at 190 units (-92.72%) and 140 units (-90.52%), respectively.

Statewise 3 wheeler sales May 2020

No State / UT 3W Sales May-20 May-19 Diff % 1 Karnataka 336 3,971 -3,635 -91.54 2 Tripura 264 81 183 225.93 3 Uttar Pradesh 259 7,647 -7,388 -96.61 4 Kerala 221 2,482 -2,261 -91.10 5 Assam 190 2,610 -2,420 -92.72 6 Odisha 140 1,477 -1,337 -90.52 7 Bihar 97 3,513 -3,416 -97.24 8 Delhi 95 2,061 -1,966 -95.39 9 West Bengal 84 1,804 -1,720 -95.34 10 Maharashtra 52 8,518 -8,466 -99.39 11 Chhatisgarh 28 576 -548 -95.14 12 Haryana 28 1,654 -1,626 -98.31 13 Rajasthan 26 1,640 -1,614 -98.41 14 Tamil Nadu 25 3,369 -3,344 -99.26 15 Mizoram 8 6 2 33.33 16 Nagaland 7 182 -175 -96.15 17 Jharkhand 5 1,410 -1,405 -99.65 18 Meghalaya 5 99 -94 -94.95 19 Uttarakhand 5 604 -599 -99.17 20 Gujarat 3 6,033 -6,030 -99.95 21 Goa 2 13 -11 -84.62 22 D & N and D & N 1 10 -9 -90.00 23 Arunachal P 0 157 -157 -100.00 24 Chandigarh 0 26 -26 -100.00 25 Ladakh 0 0 0 – 27 Himachal P 0 25 -25 -100.00 28 J & K 0 574 -574 -100.00 29 Manipur 0 98 -98 -100.00 30 Puducherry 0 8 -8 -100.00 31 Punjab 0 782 -782 -100.00 32 Sikkim 0 0 0 – – Total 1,881 51,430 -49,549 -96.34

By just two units, Bihar (97 units; +97.24%) beat Delhi which faced a 95.39% fall in May 2020. West Bengal marked 84 units and a 95.34% drop in sales. Maharashtra went through an even greater 99.39% decline to come at 52 units. Chhattisgarh followed at 28 units (-95.14%) while Haryana registered the same number of units at a higher loss of 98.31%. Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu were at 12th and 13th positions with just a single unit of difference. The North Indian state hit 26 units (-98.41%) as against the South Indian state’s 25 units (-99.26%).

Despite selling only eight three-wheelers in May 2020, Mizoram grew by 33.33% (or two units). Coming close at seven units, Nagaland marked a -96.15% decline in sales. At five units each, Jharkhand, Meghalaya and Uttarakhand faced a sales drop of 99.65%, 94.95% and 99.17%, respectively. At three, two and one units respectively, Gujarat, Goa and ‘Dadra and Nagar Haveli’ marked a sales drop of 99.95%, 84.62% and 90%.