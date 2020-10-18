Statewise 3 Wheeler Sales Dip 58.9% Sep 2020 – Bihar Tops List

Most states with the exception of J&K, Mizoram, HP, Puducherry and Andaman & Nicobar posted de-growth last month

Following several months of sales constraints, the auto industry has starting noting a slight rebound since the past two months at least where passenger vehicles are concerned.

September 2020 saw passenger vehicle sales increase 9.8 percent to 1.95 lakh units though two wheeler sales dipped 12.6 percent and commercial vehicle registrations dipped 33.6 percent. Taking into account three wheeler sales in the past month, sales dipped 58.86 percent to 24,060 units, down from 58,485 units sold in the same month of the previous year.

Why 3 Wheelers Sales Are Declining

There is a valid reason for de-growth recorded in this three wheeler segment. The COVID-19 pandemic has thrown a spanner in the works for purchase of three wheelers with more preference being shown towards personal means of transport such as two and four wheelers.

Businesses and finances are at an all time low and the economy will take a long time to even start to show some signs of improvement. It is till the fear of COVID-19 dies down that buyers could steer clear away from making any three wheeler purchases.

Statewise 3 Wheeler Sales

However, when assessing three wheeler sales, September 20 sales noted a significant increase over sales of August 20. In August, the three wheeler segment recorded sales of 16,857 units, 69.51 percent de-growth as compared to sales in the corresponding period of 2019 when sales stood at 55,293 units. The increase to 24,060 units within a month shows that this segment is also on the road to recovery.

Bihar at No.1 in 3 wheeler sales

When assessing statewise sales of three wheelers, as released by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), it may be seen that only 5 states posted positive growth. Bihar was at No.1 with 4,770 units sold in the past month, down 36.9 percent de-growth as against 7,563 units sold in Sept 19. This was nearly 20 percent of total three wheelers sold across the country.

Next in line was the most populous state of Uttar Pradesh where it is seen that many rely on three wheelers as mode of transport. Here 3,942 units were sold in September 2020, a deep decline as against 8,650 units sold in the same month of the previous year.

West Bengal was at No.2 with 1,941 units sold in the past month while a total of 3,526 three wheelers had been sold in the state in Sept 2019. With a 72 percent de-growth recorded, Maharashtra was in 4th position with 1,890 units sold followed by Tamil Nadu with 53.5 percent de-growth and 1,634 units sold.

Karnataka, Assam, Kerala and Odisha followed in quick succession with each state noting lower three wheeler sales in Sept 2020 as compared to that in Sept 2019. Lower down the order, Gujarat, Haryana and Punjab also noted lower sales while sales in Tripura increased marginally from 271 units sold in Sept 19 to 360 units sold in the past month.

Some positivity in terms of three wheeler sales were noted in the states of J&K and Mizoram. While J&K noted an 82.1 percent increase in sales, sales in Mizoram surged 322.6 percent to 131 units as against just 31 units sold in Sept 2019.

Three wheeler sales also surged in the states of Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry and Andaman & Nicobar. However, sales of three wheelers in Arunachal Pradesh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Manipur and Goa failed to even cross the 5 unit mark.