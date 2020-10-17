Statewise Two Wheeler Sales Sep 2020 – Top 5 Have 55% Market Share

Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra featured in the top three spots though only Tamil Nadu posted positive growth

Statistics as revealed by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) show that two wheeler registrations in the past month dipped 12.6 percent to 10,16,977 units, down from 11,63,918 units sold in Sept 19.

However, when comparing registration of two wheeler in Sep 2020 to earlier months, it may be seen that it was a significant rise from 8,98,775 units of August 20 and 8,74,638 units sold in July 2020. This indicates that the markets are slowly but surely emerging out of the ill effects of the slowdown and lockdown of late 2019 and early 2020.

Top 10 states contribute 79 percent of total registrations

When assessing two wheeler registrations it may be noted that the top 10 states made the maximum contribution to two wheeler registrations in the past month. It may also be seen from the attached table that Uttar Pradesh was relegated to a No.2 spot, from a pole position held in August 20 with Tamil Nadu taking its place at No.1.

It is also notable to see that it was only West Bengal, apart from Tamil Nadu that noted positive sales. Sales in West Bengal stood at 1,03,648 units, 12.2 percent growth as compared to 92,414 units sold in the same month of the previous year.

Jharkhand was another state to post positive registration of two wheelers in Sept 20, up 10.3 percent to 33,410 units, while J&K noted the maximum growth of 170.2 percent to 13,205 units. J&K not only noted increase in two wheeler sales, but there was also a surge in passenger vehicles, three wheeler and commercial vehicle sales in the past month.

Himachal Pradesh also noted positive growth in two wheeler registrations in the past month, up 44.9 percent to 6,904 units as compared to 4,765 units sold in Sept 19. The North Eastern states did not fare very well in this segment except for Nagaland where registrations increased 33 percent to 726 units and Ladakh with a 933.3 percent growth from 3 units registered in Sept 19 to 31 registrations in the past month.

Festive surge predicted

Every two wheeler manufacturer in India is predicting a surge in sales over the coming months and building up inventories to meet this demand. The festive season usually brings with it increased sales while the situation in rural and semi-urban markets have been gradually easing after the lockdown.

Many two wheeler makers are bringing in new models and the fall in bank interest rates could see an increase in two wheeler purchases. Increased digital presence has also influenced buyers in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities along with the need for personal means of transport over public transportation under the present pandemic conditions prevalent in the country. Also read – Statewise Car Sales Sep 2020.