Stellantis Patents Leapmotor B10 Electric SUV In India – Launch Soon?

Leapmotor has patented its upcoming B10 electric SUV in India, indicating that the brand could be moving a step closer to entering the Indian market. While there is no official confirmation about launch timelines yet, the patent filing suggests that groundwork is underway. This development aligns with earlier announcements from Stellantis regarding the introduction of Leapmotor brand in India.

Leapmotor India Entry – What Was Announced Earlier

Back in 2025, Stellantis had confirmed plans to bring Leapmotor to India as part of its global expansion strategy. Leapmotor is set to become the fourth brand under Stellantis India, alongside Citroen, Jeep and Maserati.

Leapmotor is expected to operate under Leapmotor International, a Stellantis-led joint venture responsible for markets outside China. Initial plans include bringing models via CKD route, with assembly likely at Stellantis’ Ranjangaon facility. Localisation will depend on market response and business feasibility.

Leapmotor B10 – Design And Positioning

In terms of design, B10 carries a clean and modern look with slim LED light bars, flush door handles and smooth body panels. The styling is similar to the larger C10 SUV, with a focus on simplicity rather than aggressive detailing. Globally, the SUV is expected to be priced under Euro 30,000 (Rs 32.7 lakh), placing it in a competitive position against other compact electric SUVs.

Features And Tech

The B10 is a compact electric SUV positioned in the mass-market segment. It is based on Leapmotor’s newer LEAP 3.5 platform and will be offered with both all-electric and range-extender powertrain options in global markets. New details reveal that B10 will come equipped with a strong focus on tech and comfort features. Key highlights include:

– 14.6-inch 2.5K floating touchscreen

– 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster

– Qualcomm Snapdragon-based infotainment system

– Wireless connectivity with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Over-the-air (OTA) updates

The cabin follows a minimalist layout with a large central display dominating the dashboard. Features like a panoramic glass roof, wireless phone charging, NFC/Bluetooth key and a 360-degree camera are also part of the package.

On the comfort front, B10 offers reclining front seats, heated and ventilated seats (on higher trims), ambient lighting and a premium multi-speaker sound system. A smartphone holder with integrated charging slots and connected car features via Leapmotor app add to everyday usability.

Safety And ADAS

B10 is expected to come equipped with Leapmotor’s LEAP Pilot L2 ADAS suite, offering up to 17 advanced driver assistance functions. This includes features aimed at improving safety in both city and highway driving conditions. The model is also claimed to have achieved a 5-star ANCAP safety rating in international markets.

India Launch Outlook

With the patent now filed, Leapmotor’s India entry appears to be moving ahead, although timelines remain unclear. The brand is likely to utilise Stellantis’ existing dealership network to establish its presence. Earlier reports suggest that Leapmotor could begin India operations with a compact hatchback and a midsize SUV. Whether B10 will be among the first launches remains to be seen.

If introduced in India, B10 could enter a rapidly growing EV SUV segment, taking on both upcoming global entrants and locally developed electric SUVs. Overall, while the patent filing confirms intent, an official launch announcement from Stellantis or Leapmotor is still awaited.